This winter, wear something that approximates the warmth of a sleeping bag.

These chic, puffy jackets are functional and swaddling, providing insulation as much as style.

Opt for lightweight designer down from brand Herno, in a rippled candy purple, go full-length with a cocooning quilted coat from Ganni, or keep things short and sweet with the puffed-out proportions of a cropped jacket from Entire Studios.

Puffer jackets compiled by Annabel Dickson.