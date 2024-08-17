Curating a wardrobe for children is no easy feat. These simple denim styles have your back.

Denim is a sturdy and forgiving fabric – which we know is essential when dressing little ones.

These garments, made from thick cotton blends, will adapt to wear and tear. Whether they’re marked with dirty painted brushes or smeared with grass stains, denim will hold its own and look cooler after every repair.

From dresses to jeans to all-encompassing overalls, you’ll find a collection of pint-sized stylings to suit mini wardrobes, selected by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson.

This breezy dress, made from 100% cotton, has a playful ruffle and voluminous sleeves. The dress also comes with an iron-on patch – an exciting activity for younger fashion fans who like customisation (calling all Croc gibit enthusiasts!).

Denim jackets are a simple and comfortable staple for casual occasions. This one features buttonholes, so, to save your patience, they're perhaps better suited to those old enough to tie their own shoes. Does this come in an adult size? Asking for a friend.

Comfort is king for these classic mini jeans. They feature an elasticated waistband and loose fit through the leg, so they won’t restrict little ones from energetic movement and play.

These oversized lighter-wash jeans are a good option for breezy spring and summer days, especially when paired with an insulating hoodie and warm socks. You might also find some new favourite graphic tees in Sonny Label’s minimalist range.

These jeans have a playful ombre gradient and will be loved by young artists (they’d also still look slick when splashed with paints and crayons). The fit is oversized, so it’s best to size down. Lenn Label also stocks adult sizes, so if you’re a fan of co-ordinated ensembles you could pick out twin tees to match your loved ones.

Snap closures make this breezy button-up a great choice for those still getting the hang of precise movements. You’ll also find a matching pair of knee-patch jeans, with sturdy elasticated cuffs.

This pair of utilitarian cargo pants has six pockets! What mysteries could be stuffed in them? Who knows!

These enveloping overalls, rendered in indigo denim, are made from a blend of organic and recycled cotton. As an investment piece, these will still look cool with every repair (we know they’ll be ripped, marked and well-worn). You can find some tips for regular maintenance here.

This acid-wash denim is a super cool look (just ask the 80s). Cropped to a short length, these will be more appropriate in the warmer months or layered with a pair of playful tights – just add fluorescent layers.

These high-waisted jeans find a little inspiration in the 70s groove. They’re made with more stretch to guarantee comfort, making them an easy everyday option for older children.

