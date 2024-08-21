For the fathers and father figures in your life.

In the lead-up to Father’s Day on September 1, we’ve sought out gifts for all types of fathers and those who play that role in our lives.

Below you’ll find gifts big and small to bring a smile to design-loving dads, adventurer dads, cosy dads, dads who are whizzes in the kitchen and dads who live on coffee only.

Heritage knitwear is having a moment and this ribbed crew is a great modern interpretation that is a wearable heirloom in the making. The wide-chested classic knit will appeal to dads of all makes and models. The electric blue hue elevates the style just a tad and makes the wearer easier to spot should they have a tendency to wander off in shops.

Floral motifs are an ideal way to incorporate a sense of undoing the periodic stuffiness that comes with a white shirt and suit. This abstract floral print options is the perfect way to encourage some some colour and fun.

If getting Dad to take a load off is an uphill battle, a pair of slippers will at least lighten the load underfoot. Stylishly straightforward and made in Geraldine, these lambskin slippers have a cushioned sole to help take the chill off cold floors.

The “refined minimalism and understated elegance” of this classic cotton shirt from Thom Morison will appeal to wide swathes of men, amongst them design aficionados and those who claim not to care about such things.

Tekla blanket, $540, from Simon James

If Dad enjoys nothing more than a cosy family movie night on the couch, throw this Tekla blanket his way. Brushed lambswool feels super soft to the touch, while remaining hard-wearing enough to use every day.

This lantern is cordless, so you can tote it around and enjoy its beautifully simple design in a variety of settings. Made using traditional Japanese methods and materials such as washi paper, wire and wood, the lantern is powered by two AA batteries that will illuminate this thoughtful gift for about 100 hours.

Rains have made a name for themselves in the rainwear category for their products that are engineered for both strength and outdoor durability. The fingerprints of this ethos can be seen all over this messenger bag — fabricated in their signature waterproof PU fabric, it should easily withstand light to moderate weather conditions and has room to hold everything a worker might need in a day, without being too bulky to tote on your commute.

Christine Thacker Ceramics jug, $1200, from Masterworks Gallery

If Dad lives amongst organic-inspired interiors, this jug from Waiheke Island based ceramicist Christine Thacker will look right at home. “With these jugs I continue to express an adoration for the forms, colours and very existence of trees, which are anchored in earth, reach for the heavens and breathe for all of us,” says Christine.

Ideal for adventures in the great outdoors and closer to home, these next-level slip-ons from active footwear brand Teva blend the comfort of a slipper with the stability of an outdoor shoe. Outside a 50% recycled rubber outsole provides traction and a protective coating helps water bead off the quilted upper. Inside a foam footbed provides comfort with each step. Wear at the campground, or all the way to the mailbox.

Cast aside any notion that socks aren’t a good gift. Mauna Kea socks aren’t any socks — they are made in Japan on vintage knitting machines using a breathable cotton and hemp blend for a roomier, more comfortable fit. This fusion of form and function will be appreciated by anyone with a heart for practicality.

Holding a whopping 760ml of water, this built-to-last drink bottle is a great one-and-done way for active dads to stay hydrated. It’s a clever choice for fishermen and mountain bikers, holding a day’s chilled water inside the double-wall-insulated vessel.

Have wildly different musical tastes from your pa? Give him (and yourself) the gift of headphones. These noise-cancelling wireless earbuds claim to provide “concert-worthy sound at any time”. If anyone can do that it’s Marshall, you probably recognise the brand from their amplifiers that are commonly spotted on the stage of some of the world’s biggest bands.

A superb choice for green-fingered and chefy dads alike, in The Side Gardener cookbook author Rosie Daykin details how she turned an unloved patch of land beside her home into a working garden and shares the simple recipes she’s developed to make the most of the bounty of fresh vegetables and fruit it now produces.

You needn’t be a waterfowler to appreciate the duck canvas print on this foldable Carhartt chair. Its sturdy but lightweight aluminium frame and wide wooden armrests make it a nifty thing to have stowed away in the car boot.

Nocs Provisions binoculars, $230, from Paper Plane

Does Dad appreciate a good vista? A pair of high-quality binoculars will help him drink it all in. Just be prepared for a detailed recounting of every single thing he spotted through the 8x optical zoom.

This boxy tee from Beach Brains comes over-dyed, with the intention that the colour will fade nicely over time. It’s a subtle manufacturing detail, but one that will make a difference to dads who prioritise getting optimal wear out of their clothes.

Another savvy purchase for people who value longevity of style. It really doesn’t get much more classic than an easy-wearing striped rugby jumper in a timeless silhouette.

Pallares firewood tongs, $112, from Father Rabbit

A good firebuilder never blames their tools. Armed with a well-forged pair of long-armed firewood tongs from Spanish knifemaker Pallares, Dad won’t have to.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Select, $615, from Coffee Supreme

Is your dad’s love language acts of service or quality time? Gift him a bit of kit that means you can pop around and brew him a cup of joe and have catch-up regularly. Think of Moccamaster as the Range Rover of coffee machines: a heritage brand that brews good coffee via a fuss-free bit of kit full of classic design details.

If a classic pair of round tortoiseshell spectacles are good enough to be Stanley Tucci’s go-to, they’re sure to go down a treat with your father too.

More shopping

Discover more essentials and shopping must-haves from our editors.

Sharpen Up Men, These 8 Shirt And Tie Combos Are An Easy Way To Look Smart. Need a shirt and tie update? We have options for your consideration.

Your Endless Pursuit Of The Perfect White T-Shirt Ends Here With These Local Offerings. A wardrobe salve that does all the work for you requires some level of discernment.

Is It Time To Refresh Your Undies? These 12 Underwear Styles Offer The Most Comfort. Cost per wear doesn’t mean you need to walk around wearing a pair of undies falling apart at the seams.

10 Chic Wine & Cocktail Glasses Perfect For A Toast. Seeking a refresh for your occasion wares? These wine glasses are available to buy right now.

12 Pairs Of Sharp Shoes Men Can Wear To The Office. A pair of comfortable and stylish shoes can offer plenty of mileage from Monday through to Friday, and there’s an assortment of chic options out there to consider.

Form An Orderly Line: 12 Sharp Striped Shirts Your Wardrobe Will Love. Timeless shirts to slot straight into your work and weekend wardrobes.

10 Of The Coolest Denim Clothing Styles For Children. Curating a wardrobe for children is no easy feat. These simple denim styles have your back.