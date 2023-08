Look, we have nothing against the absolute practicality of a pair of socks. But the father figure in your life is more than the sum of their woolens.

In this gift guide, we turn our focus to design lovers, adventurers and cooks, the dads who appreciate a nice shirt and those who see value in quality shaving cream. There are fancy bookends and a sturdy surf hat, a fleece shirt and a hair dryer and drinkable coffee.

For the design lover

For the fashion coveter

For the home chef

For the beauty buff

For the adventurer

.