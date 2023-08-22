Spring Is In! Power Up With The Season’s Freshest Style Staples

Change seasons with bold silhouettes, energetic colour and head-turning accessories.

So we’ve made it to the last few days of August before we officially say hello to spring, and what better way to celebrate the start of fresh beginnings than with something new to wear?

Our weather patterns have been unpredictable this year, and it has well and truly affected the way we dress and what clothes we’re buying.

We’ve spoken with retailers and designers throughout the year to find out what they’re designing and what their customers are responding to the most around the country.

This week’s spring fashion shoot is a snapshot of that feedback, and what to expect with spring deliveries. The overarching mood, like every spring, is one of optimism — but specifically of feeling re-energised.

For many reasons, there’s a sense of exhaustion in the air, undoubtedly influenced by a sharp cold winter. Yes, it is a trope, but fashion still has the power to build confidence when the going gets tough. It might be a powerful silhouette or a free-spirited artful abstract print; it could be a dress that dances openly when you move or the unapologetic punch of a primary colour.

Through our immersive shoot and daily curation of shopping articles (see our roundups of lightweight cardigans and lovely blouses so far), we’re setting you up with the tools and information to shop smarter for spring, but without sacrificing the fun.

After all, fashion is a total energy booster, and who doesn’t need that right now?