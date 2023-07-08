12 Pairs Of Sharp Shoes Men Can Wear To The Office

For the most part, office workers and professionals will often need to enlist the help of a pair of smart shoes when there’s a particular tidy dress code that needs to be adhered to.

A pair of comfortable and stylish shoes can offer plenty of mileage from Monday through to Friday, and there’s an assortment of chic options out there to consider.

From ubiquitous loafers and reliable lace-ups, to polished sneakers that contribute to a more flexible, hybrid office attire — take your pick.

These Italian-made leather beauties are an investment item built to last and can be worn well with smart work trousers or even jeans. Also available in blue and burgundy.

There are several great footwear options at the New Zealand menswear stalwart, but these elegant Oxford shoes in brown can’t go wrong with a professional look. Sleek and understated, try wearing them with a pair of tailored navy or charcoal-grey trousers.

If you’re looking for something a little less formal, the Derby shoe is a great alternative to an Oxford. Take extra care with a pair of suede shoes. These textural options rendered in a deep chocolate brown hue are particularly great with a relaxed fit leg.

Another interpretation of a classic Derby, these chunky rubber soles from the Belgian designer are an added design twist for the person who likes a point of difference with their footwear choices.

Another pair of Derby shoes with an edge, this chunky sole is a reliable option if you are on a budget. A rounded toe gives these smart shoes a nostalgic, retro feel.

Another classic loafer in black, these Penny loafers are crafted from smooth leather, with the brand’s distinctive signature gold stamped style code at the heel.

A simple, clean-cut design that offers a timeless option for every occasion, from work to after-five functions. They’re crafted from Norwegian welted leather outsole, and have four eyelets and a stacked heel.

There’s something masterful about a good brogue with its distinctive detailing, and this chestnut pair from the revered British brand is a reliable choice when it comes to selecting a smart pair of shoes with a point of difference.

If it’s a more casual/formal situation at the office, a clean-cut pair of sneakers could be a good solution. These non-branded options are an ideal choice from the menswear retailer, and come in an array of other colours, from white to tan.

For a nod to scholastic forms of dressing rooted in formal codes of dress, these classic lace-ups from the New Zealand family-run business are a simple way to elevate any outfit. Handcrafted in Dunedin.

A good alternative to the ubiquitous R.M. Williams Craftsman boot, this more casual style is still smart enough for less formal workplaces, and particularly good with jeans.

The iconic footwear brand of course has its staples, but this unisex Chelsea boot is a wardrobe must-have for every situation. It’s made with a lightly textured, highly durable leather with a soft sheen.