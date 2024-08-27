14 Last-Minute Father’s Day Ideas: The Best Grooming Gifts For Dad

Thank the man in your life for his never-ending torrent of dad jokes with our definitive guide to the best skincare, fragrances, and more for every father figure.

Settling on the right gift for your dad – be it your granddad, stepdad, metaphorical dad or otherwise – can be quite a difficult task, especially if they’re the type who insists they don’t need anything (which is most of them).

If indecision has struck this year and you’ve left it to the very last minute, then allow us to take the guesswork out of Father’s Day shopping by rounding up the best grooming gifts sure to elevate his current regime.

From top-notch colognes to travel-friendly skin kits to encourage him to finally adopt some semblance of skincare routine, our Father’s Day beauty gift guide is an all-round curation of the top hair, skin and body products to appeal to even the most discerning of dads.

Sure to appeal to every outdoors man, this refreshing shower gel promises a jolt of fresh air with notes of Siberian fir needle and orris oil. It’s equal parts refreshing and relaxing, soothing tired muscles after an outdoor adventure while rinsing skin clean.

Evoking the unique flavour profile of amaretto, Guerlain’s newest scent reimagines a time-honoured favourite with its unique juxtaposition of gourmand bitter almond and rich leather, alongside hints of sensual woods and musk. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A timely treat as we speed towards spring, Kiehl’s top-rated moisturiser is sure to help revive winter-ravaged complexions. It’s laced with chestnut extract, soy and vitamins C and E to revitalise fatigued or dull skin.

Jo Malone London Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense 100ml, $380

Inspired by the Japanese ritual of Shinrin-yoku (or forest bathing), the newest addition to Jo Malone London’s cologne intense collection highlights clean aromatic notes with woody intensity; coupling elegant cedarwood with grounding hinoki woods.

Available from September 1 from the Jo Malone Britomart boutique, or from selected department stores, including Smith & Caughey’s.

Affectionately known as the brand’s “Swiss Army knife of grooming”, Ethique’s multi-use bar subs in as a shampoo, shaving cream and body wash in one. Ideal for the no-fuss man in your life who prefers to follow a streamlined shower routine. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Tom Ford Black Lacquer 50ml eau de parfum, $650

The newest scent in Tom Ford’s line of fine fragrances is Black Lacquer: an amber-woody scent which oozes opulence and mystery. It evokes the many tonalities of its namesake shade with a blend of black lacquer accord which lends a smoky quality, while Makassar ebony wood channels leather and birch.

Available exclusively at David Jones from September 1.

Kind to beard and skin, this best-selling duo help condition and soften facial hair and the skin underneath thanks to their blend of cosseting plant-based oils. Smooth two pumps of Beard Moisturiser upwards through facial hair daily, followed by two pumps of Beard Oil.

Building on Aēsop’s fabled fragrance journey comes Virēre, the 11th scent to be added to the brand’s collection. Dreamed up by nose Barnabé Fillion, Virēre strikes a balance between citrus, verdant and woody notes, intended to evoke a calm moment spent in nature with intermingling bergamot, fig and green tea.

Available from September 2.

East Day Spa is known for its suite of restorative and relaxing face and body treatments, and this Father’s Day is offering a selection of three focused treatments to pamper your papa. Viva loves Performance Recharge, which is designed with the active man in mind. This one-hour 45-minute treatment is designed to soothe tired muscles and promote flexibility. It begins with a full-body deep tissue massage, followed by a restorative session in an infrared sauna to detoxify and rejuvenate.

Coconut and soy-based wax combine in this chic amber candle, which promises a burn time of up to 55 hours. It’s scented with a heady blend of saffron and heliotrope flowers, a heart of oakmoss, neroli and surf wax, set amongst a warming sugar cane and cedarwood base.

Frequent flyers will appreciate this travel-sized skin, hair and body care kit, complete with five discovery versions of Abhati Suisse’s best-sellers. It includes the Mahanadi Lip Treatment, Yamuna Nourishing Shampoo, Mahakali Nourishing Conditioner, Periya Body Cleanser and Kanva Body Lotion.

Treat dad to all five of D.S. & Durga’s most popular car fresheners, sure to enhance any cross-country adventure. The set includes Big Sur After Rain: coastal eucalyptus groves; Concrete After Lightning: August storms in the city; Wild Brooklyn Lavender: wild herbs along sidewalks; Portable Fireplace: smoky woods in the hearth and ‘85 Diesel: saffron tanned leather, diesel fumes.

Treat the father figure in your life to a luxury experience outside of Auckland at Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa. Situated on Rotorua’s lakefront, the iwi-owned wellness facility couples the region’s geothermal waters with traditional Ngāti Whakaue healing practices for a truly restorative experience. The He Oranga Koha package is spread over two hours and includes a five-step therapeutic process which harnesses geothermal heat, water, mud and steam, and includes a 60-minute massage, platter and complimentary beverage.

Vouchers are valid one year from purchase date (offer ends August 31 2024).

This multi-purpose oil works overtime to hydrate and nourish beard, body and face with its cocktail of organic jojoba, rosehip, almond and avocado oils. Gentle yet effective, this nourishing blend is suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types.

