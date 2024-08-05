12 Of The Best Men’s Colognes To Wear In Winter

We’ve uncovered our top picks of colognes for every type of guy to try this season.

Gone are the days of spritzing on Davidoff Cool Water or a veil of Lynx Africa as you boost out the door.

In 2024, men’s signature scents take a slightly more refined approach, highlighting a blend of natural, biotech or synthetic ingredients for options sure to appeal to all preferences and at every price point.

However, according to master perfumer Domitille Michalon, the nose behind Moschino’s new genderless scent Toy 2 Pearl, gendering fragrance feels slightly outdated.

“By nature, the ingredients of a perfume have no gender. It’s society that has given them one. Flowers for women, woods for men for example. However, there are regions of the world where men wear flowers,” she says.

“Today with the young generation, things are moving, little by little. So, I thought of a fragrance that could speak to both men and women. With both ‘feminine’ and ‘masculine’ elements.”

The perfumer, who describes her own process of designing scents as structured, textured and sensorial, says she has always aimed to channel imaginary worlds during her 12-year tenure with Moschino, a brand which communicates its strong identity through scents like Toy 2 Pearl.

“I really enjoy working for Moschino. It is a unique brand, untameable and elegant, bold and fun. Designing for Moschino means freedom and boundless creativity, which I love,” Domitille says.

Here, she shares her top tips for ensuring your cologne lasts the distance.

"Your skin needs to be very well hydrated by a non-fragranced body cream. Spray your scent on your pulse points [inside of your wrists, of your elbows, below your belly button, behind your earlobes and your knees]," she says.

“These hot spots on your body give off extra body heat, which helps diffuse a scent naturally and last through the day. You can also perfume your clothes.”

Below, we chart the top-rated and trending new scents to land on our radar, all of which would make an excellent gift for anyone and everyone — especially the father figure in your life with Father’s Day looming.

For the quirky

What it is: The brainchild of perfumer Domitille Michalon, Toy 2 Pearl conveys the eccentricity and humour of the Italian fashion house. The genderless scent is designed to transport the wearer to summer spent in Italy, with fresh, addictive citrus notes alongside comforting woods and musks for longevity and comfort. “I wanted a sparkling perfume, floral, woody and watery, fun yet timeless. I think this is an elegant fragrance with a bold touch, immediate pleasure, incredible long-lasting and diffusive quality,” Domitille says.

Fragrance family: Floral/Citrus.

What it smells like: Top notes of lemon, sorbet and oregano, a heart of sand, freesia and jasmine, with a musk, cypress and vetiver base.

Where to get it: Available exclusively from Life Pharmacy or Lifepharmacy.co.nz.

For the competitive spirit

What it is: Dreamed up by iconic perfumers Anne Flipo and Caroline Dumur, Rabanne’s Invictus parfum empowers the wearer to strive for greatness with a darker, more intense take on the original scent. Housed in the fashion house’s iconic trophy vessel, which is newly accented with gold top and handles over silver — timely considering we’re currently all-in for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Fragrance family: Aromatic.

What it smells like: Top notes of marine haze accord, lavender and pink pepper, a heart of soap, violet leaf and myrtle, with musk, cashmeran and sandalwood as its base.

Where to get it: Available from Life Pharmacies and Farmers department stores, or Farmers.co.nz.

For the party animal

Try Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme Absolu 100ml eau de parfum, $270.

What it is: Building on the success of Jean Paul Gaultier’s sensual and charismatic Scandal story comes the new Pour Homme Absolu — a scent designed with the night owls in mind, to wear on a frivolous night out to last until dawn. Bedecked in gold with a crown cap, the flask hints at the intoxicating scent that lies within, an alluring blend of woody notes that ooze with charisma.

Fragrance family: Woody.

What it smells like: Top notes of mirabelle plum (which lends a velvety smooth quality to fragrance), a heart of chestnut and a base of sandalwood.

Where to get it: Available from August 25 from Life Pharmacies and Farmers department stores, or Farmers.co.nz.

For the home cook

What it is: A scent befitting its name, Bon Parfumeur’s Amber & Spices is rich and intense, an olfactory exploration of hot and cold with cumin and cardamom vying for attention. It’s punctuated with hints of jasmine and sandalwood, to lend a sweet, milky quality, while dry woods like cedar and sandalwood create an elegant finish.

Fragrance family: Aromatic.

What it smells like: Top notes of cypress, cumin, ylang ylang, thyme and cardamom, a heart of jasmine, coconut and cedar, set amongst a base of sandalwood, benzoin, patchouli and amber.

Where to get it: Available exclusively from Father Rabbit or Fatherrabbit.co.nz.

For a little luxury

Try Tom Ford Eau d’Ombre Leather 100ml eau de toilette, $350.

What it is: New from Tom Ford comes this smooth, rich blend of warm amber and sensual vanilla, punctuated by smouldering leather accord. The scent pays homage to the fashion designer’s American roots, painting a picture of the American west at dawn — the rising sun revealing new scenes in the untouched desert landscape.

Fragrance family: Leather.

What it smells like: Top notes of ginger, cardamom and coriander, a heart of leather and vanilla, with base notes of ambrofix (which has ambery, woody and tobacco-like qualities).

Where to get it: Available from September 1 from selected department stores including Smith & Caughey’s or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

For the outdoorsman

What it is: “Walking through the dense forest — tree tops swaying in the wind, soft moss underfoot, fragrant sap dripping from branches overhead,” is how Abel describes the sixth fragrance developed by founder Frances Shoemack and master perfumer Isaac Sinclair, and we tend to agree. The genderless, woody olfaction is equal parts uplifting and sensual, the perfect balance between velvety and verdant.

Fragrance family: Woody.

What it smells like: Top notes of magnolia and cardamom, a heart of cypriol and guaiac wood, with Texas and Atlas mountain cedar as the base.

Where to get it: Available from the Abel Fabriek in Wellington, selected independent retailers or Nz.abelfragrance.com.

For the bookish character

What it is: Renowned perfumer and botanist Thibaud Crivelli first encountered papyrus powder after meeting a group of women smoking cigarillos. The chance encounter sparked inspiration, and Thibaud adapted the warm, woody, spicy element into a gender-free haute perfume. Together with perfumer Leslie Girard, the scent was adapted to include contrasting notes of fresh coriander.

Fragrance family: Woody.

What it smells like: Top notes of coriander essential oil, a heart of papyrus, sandalwood and black pepper essential oils, with a tonka bean absolute, tobacco absolute and leather accord as its base.

Where to get it: Available exclusively from Mecca or Meccabeauty.co.nz.

For the rebel

What it is: Turns out lightning can strike twice, as the newest iteration in the Bad Boy Cobalt story proves. This reimagined take on the original, more intense and aromatic with electrifying notes of sage, truffle and resinous woods. The bottle is as striking as the fragrance itself, a smoky blue-to-black gradient that hints at the long-lasting, smouldering scent trail left behind.

Fragrance family: Aromatic.

What it smells like: Top notes of black pepper and sage, a heart of truffle and woods, with a warming vanilla and frankincense base.

Where to get it: Available from Life Pharmacies and Farmers department stores, or Farmers.co.nz.

For the fashion enthusiast

Try Michael Kors Pour Homme 100ml eau de parfum, $219.

What it is: A juxtaposition of wood, spice and citrus, Michael Kors’ newest olfaction explores the many nuances of earth and sea. Joyful, warm and energetic, the scent is housed in a glass vessel with a metal chain-link design, a style that mirrors the fashion designer’s signature design elements through his glittering 40-year career.

Fragrance family: Woody/Citrus.

What it smells like: Top notes of bergamot, pink peppercorn and lavandin, a heart of sea wave accord, clary sage and geranium, with patchouli, vetiver and grey amber as its base.

Where to get it: Available from October 13 exclusively from Life Pharmacy or Lifepharmacy.co.nz.

For the music lover

What it is: Step inside a Brooklyn jazz club with this heady blend of leather and liquor. Perfumer Alienor Massenet’s creation evokes leather armchairs and the smoke of freshly lit cigars with layers of alluring woods, spicy pink pepper, tobacco leaf absolute and sweet vanilla bean.

Fragrance family: Leather.

What it smells like: Top notes of pink pepper, primofiore lemon and neroli oil, a heart of rum absolute, clary sage and java vetiver oil, set amongst a base of tobacco leaf absolute, vanilla bean and styrax (which smells like sweet, warm vanilla).

Where to get it: Available exclusively from Mecca or Meccabeauty.co.nz.

For the sun worshipper

What it is: Bright and zesty, Trudon’s Isla evokes the sun-soaked shores of a Mediterranean getaway, with luminous notes of bergamot — the most emblematic citrus fruit of the region. Dreamed up by perfumer Emilie Bouge, Isla is an elevated take on citrus, while its long-lasting aromatic veil channels the brand’s royal roots.

Fragrance family: Citrus.

What it smells like: Top notes of bergamot, grapefruit, cardamom, petitgrain Paraguay essence and lemon tree, a heart of rosemary, bergamot flower and crisp mint, with a base of vetiver hati and java essence, alongside amber and musk.

Where to get it: Worldbrand.co.nz

For the sophisticate

What it is: Aromatic and sensuous, Jo Malone London’s newest cologne celebrates modern masculinity with a global campaign fronted by actor Tom Hardy. Created in collaboration with director Edward Berger and Tom’s father, Chip, the campaign follows Tom as he explores how the streets of London come alive after dark.

Fragrance family: Woody.

What it smells like: Top notes of cypress, a grapevine heart and amber base.

Where to get it: Available from the Jo Malone London Britomart boutique, or from selected department stores including Smith & Caughey’s or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.