Bright, fresh, and unexpectedly creamy, this mint and pea ice cream is a playful twist on dessert that’s sure to surprise everyone at the table.
Serve this dish to impress your guests. The combination of peas and mint is fantastic, even though it sounds somewhat unusual. The peas shine through. Even the children around me asked for more, which is a big win!
- Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- Cook the peas in salted boiling water – drain and cool.
- Heat the cream in a large pot with the mint stalks.
- Beat the egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla until light and creamy. Pour in the hot cream, whisking together. Remove the stalks. Place the custard back into a clean pot and stir continuously over low heat until it coats the back of a spoon. Cool.
- Whizz the peas and the ½ cup of mint leaves until smooth. Add the custard slowly, bringing it all together. Add a couple of drops of green if you like it a little more pea coloured. Pour into a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to churn.
- If you have an ice cream churner, churn it and then pour it into the loaf tin, if you don’t, pour it straight into the tin and freeze it.
- To serve, remove from the freezer 10 minutes before scooping.