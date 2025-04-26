A helping of your favourite seeds will add a pleasant texture to this breakfast dish.
If you prepare the crepes in advance, cover them and heat them in the microwave for 20 seconds before serving. The filling is up to your interpretation, so feel free to add your favourites. A vegetable salad with feta is also delicious as a side with this dish.
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, seeds, chives, and chilli flakes.
- In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, butter, milk, salt, and pepper. Gradually add this mixture to the flour while whisking until smooth. Let it rest for 10 minutes.
- To cook the crepes, heat a small amount of butter in a frying pan (a non-stick pan works well). Pour in half a cup of the mixture, swirling it around to form the crepe. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then flip it and cook for another 3 minutes. Depending on the size of your pan, you may need to adjust the amount of mixture accordingly.
- Sauté the cherry tomatoes in the pan until they are blistered and softened.
- Once all the crepes are cooked, prepare the eggs. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, salt, and pepper. Heat a tablespoon of butter in the pan and add the eggs, stirring occasionally until they are just set.
- Serve the crepes filled with eggs, sliced avocados, tomatoes, and a garnish of micro herbs, if desired.