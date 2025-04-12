Food & Drink

By Angela Casley
Feijoa, oat and ginger loaf. Photo / Babiche Martens

This moreish loaf can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Just add butter.

Oats add a subtle nutty flavour to this delicious loaf. Enjoy this fresh or toasted with butter for breakfast. It’s also perfect to pack for a weekend hike.

FEIJOA, OAT & GINGER LOAF

Makes 1 loaf
2 cups plain flour

1 cup rolled oats

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp ground ginger

1 cup chopped feijoa

½ cup chopped dried dates

2 eggs

½ cup treacle or golden syrup

100g butter, melted
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
  2. Place the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, ginger, and feijoas into a large bowl.
  3. In another bowl or jug, pour boiling water over the dates for 10 minutes, then drain while reserving ¼ cup liquid. Add the eggs to the liquid and dates, along with treacle and butter and stir to combine.
  4. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry, mixing gently. Transfer to the loaf tin and bake for 1 hour.
  5. Remove and cool in the tin for 15 minutes before tipping on to a baking rack to cool.

