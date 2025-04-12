This moreish loaf can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Just add butter.
Oats add a subtle nutty flavour to this delicious loaf. Enjoy this fresh or toasted with butter for breakfast. It’s also perfect to pack for a weekend hike.
FEIJOA, OAT & GINGER LOAF Makes 1 loaf
2 cups plain flour 1 cup rolled oats 1 ½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda ½ cup brown sugar 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger 1 tsp ground ginger 1 cup chopped feijoa ½ cup chopped dried dates 2 eggs ½ cup treacle or golden syrup 100g butter, melted
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
- Place the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, ginger, and feijoas into a large bowl.
- In another bowl or jug, pour boiling water over the dates for 10 minutes, then drain while reserving ¼ cup liquid. Add the eggs to the liquid and dates, along with treacle and butter and stir to combine.
- Combine the wet ingredients with the dry, mixing gently. Transfer to the loaf tin and bake for 1 hour.
- Remove and cool in the tin for 15 minutes before tipping on to a baking rack to cool.