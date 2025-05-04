Sweet, spiced, and gently nutty, this simple carrot burfi recipe transforms humble ingredients into an irresistible Indian-inspired treat.
If you’re looking to use carrots in a unique way, this is for you. They make a great snack or dessert with just a few ingredients and quick preparation. They are best enjoyed within a few days. Ghee is available at supermarkets.
- Line a 20 x 20 tin with baking paper.
- Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pot. Add the carrot and stir to coat thoroughly. Cook for about 10 minutes, or until softened. Add the sugar and cardamom, stirring until the sugar dissolves. The mixture will become quite soft at this stage, so continue cooking as it caramelises slightly.
- Incorporate the almond meal and continue cooking until it becomes sticky. Take a small amount with a spoon and roll it into a ball to check that it holds together.
- Press the mixture into your tin. It may not fill the entire tin. Alternatively, roll it into walnut-sized balls.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Once cool, cut into pieces. Before serving, add some nuts.