This vibrant cheesecake gets its bold colour – and earthy sweetness – from beetroot, for a dessert that’s as stunning as it is delicious.
Surprise, surprise! This beautifully coloured cheesecake is made with beetroot. Creamy and smooth, it is truly a treat and worth the effort. A generous dollop of cream is a delightful addition on top.
BEETROOT AND ORANGE CHEESECAKE Makes 1
200g Gingernut biscuits ¼ cup pistachios 80g melted butter
Filling 2 medium beetroot 1 tsp salt ¼ cup reserved beetroot liquid 100ml cream 1 Tbsp orange zest 250g cream cheese ½ cup caster sugar 100g dark chocolate, melted 1 tsp vanilla 1 Tbsp gelatin ¼ cup orange juice
Garnish Extra pistachio Orange zest Sifted cocoa
- Line the base of a 20cm springform tin with baking paper.
- Process the Gingernuts and pistachios in a food processor until they resemble breadcrumbs. Add the butter and blend again. Press the mixture into the base of the tin and refrigerate.
- Place the beetroot in a large pot with salt, cover it with water, and boil for 45 to 50 minutes or until a skewer can be easily inserted. Remove the beetroot from the liquid, reserving ¼ cup of the cooking water. Allow the beetroot to cool, then peel it. Place the beetroot in a kitchen blender and blend until smooth with the reserved liquid and the cream to achieve a silky texture. Set aside.
- Mix the orange zest, cream cheese and caster sugar until smooth. Add the chocolate and vanilla, mixing through.
- Sprinkle the gelatin over the orange juice. Let it swell for 5 minutes, then melt in the microwave for 30 seconds.
- Incorporate the beetroot and gelatin into the chocolate mixture until well combined. Pour into your cake tin and smooth the surface. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.
- Remove from the fridge 15 minutes before serving. Use a knife to run along the edges to loosen it. Transfer to a plate. Garnish as desired.