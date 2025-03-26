This classic dessert enjoys a contemporary makeover in Maxine Scheckter’s new book Patisserie Made Simple.

I fell in love with sticky toffee pudding while working in England. As a classic pub dish, it’s hard to escape, and it very quickly became a true comfort food for me. While I think even a bad sticky toffee pudding is still better than no sticky toffee pudding, this one is pretty great. It’s soft, moist, flavourful and makes everyone smile.

STICKY TOFFEE CAKE Makes 24

100g boiling water 100g boiling water 100g pitted dates 100g pitted dates ½ tsp baking soda ½ tsp baking soda 30g soft butter 30g soft butter 20g golden syrup 20g golden syrup 30g brown sugar 30g brown sugar 2 eggs 2 eggs 80g flour (gluten free, if desired) 80g flour (gluten free, if desired) 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking powder

Preheat the oven to 160C and line the tin. Pour the boiling water over the dates and baking soda. Leave to sit for 15 minutes before blending into a paste with a stick blender (my preferred method) or crushing the dates with the water using a fork or a potato masher. Set aside. Mix the butter, golden syrup and sugar together in a bowl until smooth. Whisk in the eggs one at a time, followed by the date paste. It may be watery and look split at this point, but don’t worry. Whisk in the flour and baking powder until well combined. Pour into the lined tin and level out with a palette knife. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the cake is just set to the touch in the centre. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before using a large bread knife to level off the top of the cake if needed (and eat the scraps!).

BROWN BUTTER BAVAROIS

Pour the bavarois over the cooled cake and level off with a palette knife. Freeze overnight or until solid.

25g butter 25g butter 1½ sheets gelatine 1½ sheets gelatine 125g milk 125g milk 30g brown sugar 30g brown sugar 2 egg yolks 2 egg yolks 150g cream 150g cream

Cook the butter in a small pot over a medium heat, whisking constantly until it is a fragrant, nutty brown. Set aside to cool to room temperature. Soak the gelatine sheets in cold water until soft. Drain and set aside. Begin by making an anglaise, bring the milk to a boil in a small pot while you whisk the sugar and egg yolks together in a bowl. Pour a small amount of the hot milk into the brown sugar mix. Whisk to combine then pour this back into the pot. Whisk, then return to a low heat. Stir constantly with a spatula until the anglaise thickens slightly, or reaches 75C. Remove from the heat and pass through a sieve into a large bowl. Whisk in the brown butter and gelatine. Leave to cool either at room temperature or in the fridge, stirring every five minutes, until the anglaise has reached 30-35C, or body temperature. Whip the cream to medium peaks and fold into the cooled anglaise until just combined. Use immediately, as directed in the recipe.

MILK CHOCOLATE GLAZE

Glaze the top of the gateau. Allow to set before portioning.

1¼ sheets gelatine 1¼ sheets gelatine 110g milk chocolate 110g milk chocolate 50g milk 50g milk 15g liquid glucose 15g liquid glucose

Soak the gelatine sheets in cold water until soft. Drain and put in a bowl with the chocolate. Bring the milk and glucose to a boil in a small pot. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate and gelatine. Allow to cool to between 30 and 35C, or body temperature, before using as directed in the recipe.

PORTIONING

Portion the gateau into 24 pieces that are 4 x 4cm squares. Store in the freezer and defrost before finishing.

TO FINISH

Sticky toffee sauce Sticky toffee sauce Gold leaf Gold leaf

Spoon the remaining toffee sauce into a piping bag and cut a small 1mm hole. Pipe a zigzag-shaped squiggle over the top of each gateau and finish with a touch of gold leaf.

Patisserie Made Simple: The Art of Petits Gateaux by Maxine Scheckter, $69, published by Bateman Books.

