Top-selling food stylist, writer, editor and TV personality Donna Hay’s new cookbook Too Easy provides all the shortcuts you need to whip up stylish dishes at home – including the recipe for this delicious snacking brownie that you can choose to share (or have all for yourself).

When you’re craving just a little warm, gooey, chocolatey sweet treat, my mini brownie fits the bill exactly. This perfectly molten choc delight is the ideal size for sharing (or not … no judgment!)

SNACKING BROWNIE RECIPE Serves 1-2

½ cup (75g) plain (all-purpose) flour
2 Tbsp cocoa powder
⅔ cup (160g) firmly packed brown sugar
60g unsalted butter, melted
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 egg
50g dark (70% cocoa) chocolate chunks
2 Tbsp lemon juice
Vanilla bean icecream, to serve

Preheat oven to 160C. Line a 12cm ovenproof skillet or frying pan with non-stick baking paper. Combine the flour, cocoa, sugar, butter, vanilla and egg in a bowl. Add the chocolate chunks and stir to combine. Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the brownie is set. Allow the brownie to cool in the pan for 2 minutes. Serve warm with icecream or leave to cool completely before serving.

Cook’s note: You can also bake this brownie in a 1-cup (250ml) capacity ramekin or pie tin.

Too Easy by Donna Hay, $50, published by Fourth Estate.

