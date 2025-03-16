In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

Dear Jesse

We love your reviews but we wonder if you might be slightly biased towards your own side of town (Ponsonby, Grey Lynn, K Road etc). I know you love Japanese, could you recommend something a little closer to our ‘hood in Glendowie?

Joan

Hi Joan

If you haven’t been to Wakuwaku in Remuera get there immediately - it’s wonderful! Not so long ago I reviewed Gion in Parnell which isn’t too far from you in Parnell. And if you’re after something a little more cheap and cheerful I’ve heard really good things about Masa in Kohimarama.

As to bias, I’ve had some great meals in Remuera but have been largely disappointed by anything close to the water in the eastern suburbs. If you or other readers have any strong leads in your area, let me know. I love an excuse to get out of Auckland. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Jesse

Jesse,

I enjoyed your Christchurch recommendations recently. We’re flying in on a Monday night and worry that a few of the places you mentioned might be closed. Anything you can advise to help us? Doesn’t need to be flash!

Adele

Hi Adele,

Yes you’ll be out of luck on a Monday night at Gatherings, Inati, Londo and Lillies. Even Riverside Mall closes in the late afternoon!

How about Indian? I had a pretty lovely Monday meal at Basmati’s on Manchester St earlier this year. It’s not at all cool or even particularly unique to Christchurch, but the staff are warm and the curries authentic, with a couple of chef’s specials that are worth ordering.

Take a look too at Little High Eatery, open until 10pm on Mondays. It’s very casual and doesn’t quite have the breadth of options that Riverside Mall does but there are half a dozen good hot food options and it’s licensed, so you can have a drink as well if you’re in the mood.

The dining is slick at Ragtag restaurant in Grey Lynn. 14 April 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Hi Jesse

My wife and I have organised a babysitter and are heading to a gig at the RSC in West Lynn. We need somewhere to eat beforehand.

Any ideas?

Matt

Hey Matt

Yes, the locals love Lilian and you won’t be disappointed. Problem is even years after opening it’s still hard to get a table. If you want to make sure you’re not left hungry or late, consider booking a table at the brilliant Ragtag - in Westmere technically but only five minutes away. There’s a new Thai restaurant in Westmere too if you want something a bit more fast and friendly - it’s called Esarn Rocket. Enjoy your hard-earned night out!

Jesse

Ground wine bar. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jesse,

Any ideas for a good glass of wine somewhere in the city. Snacks if we need them?

Greg

Greg, I love your style. You want the information without the niceties and I can respect that. The College Hill Wine Room has become my go-to spot for very good wine and very good service … after taking the tour you may even end up renting a storage locker for your own collection. Just double-check and book ahead - they’ve had a huge launch with lots of events so I’d hate for you to get locked out by a private function.

I’m overdue to check out Somm but it looks great and is right in the city. Ground Wine Bar - below street level on O’Connell Street - has over 50 wines by the glass - check out my colleague Johanna’s write up of its launch a few weeks ago and see if it sounds like you.

What you’ve asked, and what he’s shared.

The Best Auckland Restaurants For Peace & Quiet. Plus, where to take a child with food allergies.

Where To Find Japanese Food You’ll Love & What To Do About The Bill. Plus more on pet-friendly dining.

Where To Take A Vegetarian & Accessible Eateries. Get out of the city centre to find some of the best accessible eateries.

Great Chinese Food & Where To Go To Impress A Chef. A restaurant packed with heart, soul and a lifetime of experience that is surprisingly fun too.