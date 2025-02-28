Lean, affordable, versatile. Talk about a cracking crustacean.

How often do you reach for prawns? The curled crustaceans likely don’t feature in your meal rotation as frequently as chicken, beef, salmon or even tofu. But there’s a case to be made for upping your intake – with a sweet taste and firm texture suitable to most cuisines, seasons and cooking methods. They can be relatively affordable and best of all – the meat under their shells offers a host of dietary benefits.

For relatively small creatures prawns are nutritionally dense, offering around 15-25g of protein per 100g serving. They’re lean too, and are good sources of selenium, calcium, potassium, vitamins A, B12, B6 and niacin as well as the amino acids that our bodies rely on to carry out critical functions such as building and maintaining muscle and hormones.

They’re not without fault, Aotearoa’s waters are too cold for prawns so we’re dealing with an imported market and there are environmental considerations too. To avoid supporting practices like trawling and by-catch issues take time to ensure the ones you’re buying are sustainably sourced – a Marine Stewardship Council certification tick indicates they come from a wild-capture fishery assessed to meet independent standards. In terms of food safety when buying fresh (or defrosted) pick ones with glossy (not milky) shells and eyes that are dark and plump.

A bag of the frozen variety will take up valuable real estate in the deep freeze, but as the diverse recipes below show, they’re one of the most versatile staples you can keep on hand.

Photo /Babiche Martens.

Perfectly pleating these dumplings takes a bit of practice, but the repetitive folding takes on a meditative quality. Unlike pancakes, the first ugly one will still taste delicious. Mix in any aromatics or herbs you have on hand into the filling.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Alternatively, don’t bother with dumpling wrappers at all. These crisp, hot fritters make a great starter or addition to dinner. Recipe developer Angela Casley likes to serve them with a refreshing and light lime dipping sauce that would also be incredible poured over a vermicelli noodle bowl.

Viva Recipes: Prawn and Avocado Bruschetta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy avocado, zesty lime, jewel-like prawns atop slices of sourdough. These avocado and prawn bruschetta are easy bites that will delight all manner of dinner party guests.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Spicy, salty chorizo is a surprising but very welcome addition to this rice noodle dish coated in a glossy, sweet and tangy sauce that’s not a million miles from a Pad Thai sauce. Another welcome point; it can all be ready in half an hour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Their perfectly golden craggy exterior conjures an image of a spluttering pot of hissing oil – but these panko-crumbed prawns are simpler to make than you’d think, taking less than 10 minutes of air fryer time. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tom Yum, or Tom Yam, is a family of Thai soups with distinctly hot and sour flavours. This creamy and aromatic rendition sees plenty of fresh vegetables simmered in the broth spiked with briny fish sauce and lime juice, enhancing that spicy and tangy profile.

Ottolenghi’s riff on a Southeast Asian seafood and coconut broth is all about layering depth of flavour. It begins with the base, which utilises prawn shells to make a rich and spicy broth and ends with a sprinkle of crunchy fried aromatics such as ginger, coconut flakes and basil leaves.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Grapefruit salsa is ideal for elevating pan-fried prawns. A quick toss in sesame, paprika and chilli ensures the crustaceans hold their own flavour-wise.

For a more pliable tortilla and prawn pairing, look to Leisha Jones’ recipe for mini prawn tacos that sees a soft taco fold around guacamole, pink pickled onions, softly poached prawns and a smoky chipotle cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Hot days, balmy evenings, periods post gluttony – some occasions call for light refreshment. This fresh, zesty salad pairs prawns with prosciutto, edamame, and a citrus-forward dressing in a combination that delivers a big flavour without heft.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Juicy prawns, bouncy pearl couscous, crisp honeydew and bright lime – this ain’t your airline’s melon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Don’t just reach for prawns when you want edible levity. Their sweet meatiness lends itself well to comfort eating too, as offered in this deeply comforting bowl of risotto.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Stuffed full of umami-rich mushrooms and prawns marinated in sticky hoisin sauce, these rice paper roll-ups are a textural delight too – the crispy exterior giving way to the bouncy interior. Work quickly and serve them straight from the pan so they’re at their best, mind the roof of your mouth.

Photo / Babiche Martens

An ideal summer appetiser, these striking barbecued tiger prawns are zesty and spicy thanks to the addition of red chilli, ginger and lime. It’s probably wise to serve these with a finger bowl, though the inclination to lick your fingers is also understandable.

Photo / Babiche Martens

All the luxurious comfort of a big bowl of seafood pasta, paired with the affirming freshness from courgette, lemon zest and just as much chilli as your heart desires (or mouth can handle).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Using lemongrass stalks as the shish for these skewers is a tad cheffy, but worth it for the soft floral note it imparts throughout. Plus, the rest of the recipe is a cinch and gets served with an unbeatable sauce straight from the bottle.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You could panfry, boil or fry these ginger and coriander-flecked wontons, but steaming is an almost foolproof method that delivers an impeccably plump result.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With piquant olives, softly tangy halloumi and curvy prawns nestled cosily in a softly sweet tomato sauce, there’s an intimate feel about this mezze-appropriate dish. Lean into the snugness and serve it sharing style, still in the pan and bubbling.

This simple laksa broth is a cinch to make ahead of time. Photo / Babiche Martens