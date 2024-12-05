Once you have mastered these crispy homemade dumplings, there is no going back.

Dumpling wrappers are easy to find at a range of supermarkets, and these bites are so simple and fun to make. Gather a crowd for an evening and chat as you fold. Adjust the fillings to suit what’s in season.

FRIED PORK AND PRAWN DUMPLINGS Makes 24

300g raw prawn meat, chopped small 200g pork mince 200g pork mince 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 spring onion, finely chopped 1 spring onion, finely chopped 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp fish sauce 1 tsp fish sauce ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp salt 24 dumpling wrappers 24 dumpling wrappers

Dipping sauce 1 Tbsp soy sauce 1 Tbsp soy sauce ¼ cup black vinegar (or rice vinegar) ¼ cup black vinegar (or rice vinegar) 2 tsp honey 2 tsp honey ½ tsp sesame oil ½ tsp sesame oil 1 Tbsp chopped chilli 1 Tbsp chopped chilli

Optional garnishes Sliced spring onion Sliced spring onion Toasted sesame seeds Toasted sesame seeds

Combine the prawn meat, mince, ginger, spring onion, sesame oil, fish sauce, and salt in a bowl. Mix the soy sauce, vinegar, honey, sesame oil, and chilli in a small jug for the dipping sauce. To make the dumplings, take one wrapper and dampen around the edge with water. Place a tablespoon of mixture in the middle, fold over and pinch together at the top. Make three little tucks of the pastry towards the centre on each side, crimping it together. Set aside until ready to cook. Heat a tablespoon of flavourless oil in a frying pan. Add half the dumplings and cook for 3 or 4 minutes to brown the bases. Pour in a little water and cover tightly, allowing the dumplings to steam for 8 minutes. The water will have disappeared. Cook the remaining in the same way. Serve hot with the dipping sauce and a little garnish.

More savoury recipes

Sweet, salty, and full of flavour.

Tony Tan Teaches Us How To Make Singaporean Street Food Staple Roti John. This delicious sandwich made its debut in the 1960s when the British had a naval base in Singapore. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Nyonya Tau Yu Bak Is A Succulent, Soy-Braised Pork Belly Dish That’s A Cinch To Make. A cinch to make, this dish tastes even better if served a day or so after it’s cooked.

Matty Matheson Gushes About This Goat Cheese And Orzo Salad. ‘Whoever pulls up with the orzo and goat cheese salad is going to be bringing something.’

Add Tang To Your Avocado Toast With These Pickled Carrots. Get a head start on your 5+ a day.