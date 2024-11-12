A succulent soy sauce-braised dish popular in Hokkien and Perenakan cuisine, in this recipe from his new book respected chef, teacher and food authority Tony Tan explains how to make this flavourful meal at home.
This popular rustic dish reminds me of Dongpo pork, the braised pork from Hangzhou in China made famous by the 11th-century poet-scholar it was named after. Called tau yu bak by the Hokkien people, (tau yu means “soy sauce” and bak means “cooked in meat”), it is one of my mother’s favourite dishes, and it is also much-loved by the Peranakan community. Though it’s rarely on restaurant menus, one of the best versions I’ve had recently was at Tek Sen, a super-casual eatery in Penang. A cinch to make, it tastes even better if served a day or so after it’s cooked. Traditionally, pork belly is preferred, though any other meat may be used. There are many versions and the recipe below is my family’s version. Others add firm beancurd, called taukwa, and boiled eggs, while others pop in five-spice powder and star anise for extra kick.
NYONYA TAU YU BAK BRAISED PORK BELLY WITH SOY SAUCE RECIPE
Serves 4-6 people
- Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the garlic and lemongrass and stir until the garlic is lightly golden (1–2 minutes).
- Add the sugar and cook until caramelised (1 minute).
- Add the pork, stir well to coat, then add the dark and light soy sauces and stir-fry for 1 minute.
- Add the water, then increase heat and bring to the boil, skimming off any impurities that rise to the surface.
- Reduce the heat to low-medium, cover with a lid and simmer gently until the meat is fork tender and the sauce is syrupy (1–1.5 hours).
- Adjust seasoning with pepper and salt and adding soy and sugar as desired.
- Dish onto a serving plate, discard lemongrass and garnish with spring onions or fried shallots. Serve with steamed rice and sambal belacan mixed with lime juice (optional).
- If you don’t like the porky smell, blanch the sliced pieces in boiling water and then rinse in cold water. Lemongrass is not traditionally added, but it certainly lends depth and flavour to this homestyle dish.
Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class by Tony Tan, $65, published by Murdoch Books.
