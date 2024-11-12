This popular rustic dish reminds me of Dongpo pork, the braised pork from Hangzhou in China made famous by the 11th-century poet-scholar it was named after. Called tau yu bak by the Hokkien people, (tau yu means “soy sauce” and bak means “cooked in meat”), it is one of my mother’s favourite dishes, and it is also much-loved by the Peranakan community. Though it’s rarely on restaurant menus, one of the best versions I’ve had recently was at Tek Sen, a super-casual eatery in Penang. A cinch to make, it tastes even better if served a day or so after it’s cooked. Traditionally, pork belly is preferred, though any other meat may be used. There are many versions and the recipe below is my family’s version. Others add firm beancurd, called taukwa, and boiled eggs, while others pop in five-spice powder and star anise for extra kick.