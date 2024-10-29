Restaurateur and The Bear star Matty Matheson is bursting with praise for this salad. It can be found in his new book Soups, Salads, Sandwiches and makes for good spring eating.

This is a tasty Mediterranean shovel-fest salad. Have this with some grilled chicken or lamb chops. Holy cow s***. Orzo is white hot. You’ll see; you are ahead of the curve. You will be the most fantastic kids at the function. Whoever pulls up with the orzo and goat cheese salad is going to be bringing something. Orzo’s gone full circle. Does anyone even care about orzo? HELLO, does anyone care about orzo salads?

ORZO AND GOAT CHEESE SALAD RECIPE Serves 2 Prep time 45 minutes

1 cup dried orzo pasta 1 cup dried orzo pasta 1 medium zucchini, cut into ¼-inch halved coins 1 medium zucchini, cut into ¼-inch halved coins 6 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil 6 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice 1 tsp Dijon mustard 1 tsp Dijon mustard 1 small garlic clove, minced 1 small garlic clove, minced 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled 3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled 2 Tbsp basil leaves, chopped 2 Tbsp basil leaves, chopped 2 Tbsp tarragon, chopped 2 Tbsp tarragon, chopped 2 Tbsp parsley 2 Tbsp parsley

Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the orzo until it’s al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. Let it cool completely. Heat a large cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Toss the zucchini with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook the zucchini on the cut side until lightly charred and tender. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the lemon juice, mustard, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. In a large bowl, combine the cooled orzo, charred zucchini, and cherry tomatoes. Gently fold in the crumbled goat cheese, reserving a small amount for garnish. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and toss everything together to coat the ingredients evenly. Add the basil, tarragon, and parsley, and reserved goat cheese. Finish with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson, $55, published by Murdoch Books.

