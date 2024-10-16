A simple-as-anything seasonal dish from award-winning food writer Alice Zaslavsky’s new book Salad for Days.

Come springtime, a version of this makes its way to our table weekly. At that point in the season, when fresh peas and broad beans are bountiful, set aside some time to pod them yourself, or buy some prepodded. Equally, you could make this later in the season, towards cooler days, using frozen peas and broadies too. Smaller broadies early in the season don’t need double podding, otherwise, do put the time in for the second pod, lest you serve up blister skin (yuck, sorry). The parmesan vinaigrette is very versatile as well. Give it a drizz over bitter leaves such as radicchio, or keep it as a little dipper for lightly steamed crudités.

EASY PEASY SPRING SALAD WITH PARMESAN VINAIGRETTE RECIPE

200g broad beans (fava beans), podded 200g broad beans (fava beans), podded 100g peas (frozen or fresh) 100g peas (frozen or fresh) 100g snow peas (mangetout), topped 100g snow peas (mangetout), topped 100g sugar snap peas, topped 100g sugar snap peas, topped ½ salad onion, finely sliced with the grain ½ salad onion, finely sliced with the grain 100g snow pea sprouts 100g snow pea sprouts 1 bunch watercress, about 100g, ends trimmed 1 bunch watercress, about 100g, ends trimmed ¼ cup mint leaves, finely sliced ¼ cup mint leaves, finely sliced ¼ cup parsley leaves, finely sliced ¼ cup parsley leaves, finely sliced 10g parmesan cheese, for puffing

Parmesan vinaigrette 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar 1-2 garlic cloves, minced 1-2 garlic cloves, minced 1 tsp dijon mustard 1 tsp dijon mustard ¼ cup (60ml) extra virgin olive oil ¼ cup (60ml) extra virgin olive oil 25g parmesan cheese, finely grated 25g parmesan cheese, finely grated

Fork together vinaigrette ingredients until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Bring a medium saucepan of water to the boil and tumble the podded broad beans in, then bring back to the boil for 2-4 minutes, depending on their size, until no longer chalky through the middle. Scoop out into a bowl and reserve. Drop the peas into the boiling water and cook for 4 minutes — whether they’re fresh or frozen. Pop the snow peas and sugar snaps into a heatproof colander in the sink and pour the boiled water and peas over the top for an easy blanch. Once the broad beans are cool enough to handle, squeeze the flesh out of the skins by finding the crack and pushing towards it. Set aside. Give the vinaigrette a quick zhuzh to reincorporate and toss the greens through, then combine with the salad onion, snow pea sprouts, watercress, mint and parsley leaves just before serving, warm or at room temperature. Grate a final puff of parmesan over and finish with cracked pepper.

Salad for Days by Alice Zaslavsky, $50, published by Murdoch Books.

