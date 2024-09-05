Eat the rainbow with this sticky lemongrass chicken and fresh papaya salad recipe.
This chicken and papaya salad is light, zingy and a little bit spicy. If you have a little space in your garden, plant some lemongrass. It will keep giving and is so handy to have at your fingertips.
Serves 4
- Combine the chicken, lemongrass, ginger, and oil in a bowl and set aside for 10 minutes.
- Combine the fish sauce, sesame oil, sugar, lemongrass, lime juice, and coriander for the dressing in a jar.
- Place the papaya, capsicum, cabbage, chilli, cucumber, carrot and coriander leaves in a large bowl.
- Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Cook the chicken for 5-6 minutes on each side until cooked. Remove from the heat and slice into 1cm pieces. Toss in a bowl with the dressing.
- To serve, add the chicken mixture to the salad, tossing gently. Serve on a large platter with a scatter of extra coriander leaves.
More lemongrass recipes
Yummy ways to use the rest of that stick.
A Gentle, Fragrant Lemongrass Dal Recipe Designed To Comfort. This soothing dal dish is elevated with aromatics.
Creme Brulee With Kaffir Lime And Lemongrass. A Luke Nguyen twist on an old favourite.
Lemongrass Prawn Skewers. Try these deliciously fragrant crowd favourites served with sweet chilli sauce.