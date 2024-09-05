Food & Drink

Chicken, Lemongrass & Papaya Salad Recipe

By Angela Casley
This sticky chicken is served with a spicy papaya salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Eat the rainbow with this sticky lemongrass chicken and fresh papaya salad recipe.

This chicken and papaya salad is light, zingy and a little bit spicy. If you have a little space in your garden, plant some lemongrass. It will keep giving and is so handy to have at your fingertips.

CHICKEN, LEMONGRASS AND PAPAYA SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

4 x boneless chicken thighs

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp grated lemongrass

1 Tbsp olive oil
Salad

1 papaya (or pawpaw), peeled and diced

½ red capsicum, sliced thinly

2 cups shredded red cabbage

1 red chilli, diced small

1/3 telegraph cucumber, cut into sticks

1 carrot, peeled, cut into sticks

1 cup coriander leaves
Dressing

2 tsp fish sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp finely grated lemongrass

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup chopped coriander
  1. Combine the chicken, lemongrass, ginger, and oil in a bowl and set aside for 10 minutes.
  2. Combine the fish sauce, sesame oil, sugar, lemongrass, lime juice, and coriander for the dressing in a jar.
  3. Place the papaya, capsicum, cabbage, chilli, cucumber, carrot and coriander leaves in a large bowl.
  4. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Cook the chicken for 5-6 minutes on each side until cooked. Remove from the heat and slice into 1cm pieces. Toss in a bowl with the dressing.
  5. To serve, add the chicken mixture to the salad, tossing gently. Serve on a large platter with a scatter of extra coriander leaves.

