This recipe from inspiring new book Kai Feast is worth the time.

I call this “umu pulled pork” because we first made this in the backyard, using fire and hāngī stones to create our umu.

Umu is a Māori word for oven, or earth oven, and this recipe was inspired by seeing the traditional Mayan way of cooking “cochinita pibil” underground, which they still make in the Yucatán Peninsula. Cochinita means piglet, and pibil comes from the Mayan word “piib” meaning to cook underground.

I was so intrigued by the similarities between Mayan and Māori cooking methods, and was inspired to do something similar with our local ingredients. Cooking the pork with freshly squeezed orange juice makes for melt-in-your-mouth succulent, tender meat. Of course, this doesn’t have to be cooked underground — it’s just as delicious cooked in the oven.

UMU PULLED PORK RECIPE Serves 6

Spicy barbecue rub (see below) Spicy barbecue rub (see below) 2kg pork shoulder 2kg pork shoulder 2 red onions, chopped into chunks 2 red onions, chopped into chunks 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 apples, cored and quartered, or a bunch of crabapples 2 apples, cored and quartered, or a bunch of crabapples ½ cup barbecue sauce ½ cup barbecue sauce Juice of 4 oranges Juice of 4 oranges Salt to season Salt to season

Spicy barbecue rub ¼ cup brown sugar ¼ cup brown sugar 1 Tbsp garlic powder 1 Tbsp garlic powder 1 Tbsp onion powder 1 Tbsp onion powder 1 Tbsp chopped horopito (dried or fresh), or sage 1 Tbsp chopped horopito (dried or fresh), or sage 1 Tbsp dried thyme or oregano 1 Tbsp dried thyme or oregano 1 Tbsp smoked paprika 1 Tbsp smoked paprika 1 Tsp ground black pepper 1 Tsp ground black pepper 1 Tbsp salt 1 Tbsp salt 1 tsp chilli powder (optional) 1 tsp chilli powder (optional)

Quick pickled red onions 2 red onions, thinly sliced 2 red onions, thinly sliced ½ cup white vinegar ½ cup white vinegar ¼ cup caster sugar ¼ cup caster sugar ½ tsp salt ½ tsp salt

Rub the spicy barbecue rub all over the pork. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight. Preheat the oven to 160°C (see cook’s note on facing page if you’re using a slow cooker). Put the pork in a casserole, roasting or Dutch oven dish with a lid, ensuring the dish is big enough that the lid fits on properly once all of the ingredients are in. Add the onions, garlic and apples around the pork, and sprinkle some garlic over the pork as well. Mix the barbecue sauce and orange juice together, and pour over and around the whole dish. Cover with the lid and cook in the oven, turning the pork occasionally to prevent it sticking to the bottom of the dish, for 4–5 hours, or until the pork falls apart when pulled with a fork. To make the quick pickled red onions, put all of the ingredients into a medium bowl and massage the onions until soft by squeezing them in your hands. Cover and leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Quick pickled red onions can be kept in the fridge, covered, for up to one week. Remove the pork from the dish and leave it to rest for 10 minutes. Do not discard what is remaining in the dish! After the pork has rested, “pull” the pork by shredding it with two forks. Spoon out and discard the excess oil from the top of the sauce remaining in the dish. Roughly mash the apples and onions and add more water if necessary to create a sauce with a pourable consistency. Season with more salt to taste. Return the pork to the dish and stir it through the sauce. Serve with takakau flat bread, quick pickled red onions, coleslaw, and potato salad.

Tip: If using a slow cooker, cook for 5-6 hours on high, or 8-10 hours on low. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Kai Feast: Food Stories & Recipes From The Maunga To The Moana by Christall Lowe, $60, published by Bateman Books.

More food and drink

From dining out to pantry staples.

The Dish: Margo’s Opens on K Rd, The CBD’s New Salad Bar & More Delicious Food News. What’s going on in food? Johanna Thornton has the latest in new openings, events to book and exciting collaborations.

Forget Fancy Tinned Fish! Try these 18 gourmet New Zealand goodies instead.

Restaurant Reviewer On Tour: Jesse Mulligan Samples The Best of New Plymouth. A trip to Taranaki introduces Jesse Mulligan to a cast of lively locals and a menu of excellent casual eateries.

How To Spot Quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil & 5 Of The Best To Shop Right Now. Michael Lamb travels to the home of extra virgin olive oil, Spain’s Andalucia region, to find out how it’s made, and how to spot a dud one, and discovers New Zealand is poised to be the next big star of olive oil.