A family recipe from Ockham award-winning writer, photographer and food stylist Christall Lowe’s whānau – and her new book Kai Feast – this versatile flatbread works as well for a camping trip as it does at a dinner party.

Every culture has its own version of a flatbread, usually served to scoop up curries and soups, or to wrap slow-cooked meat topped with fresh salad and sauces. I call our whānau version of flatbread “takakau” – meaning unleavened bread, scone or pancake – and this is something we make on the regular, especially to go with umu pulled pork.

We cook this over an open fire in the backyard, or when camping, and of course in the trusty skillet on the stovetop in our kitchen. It’s a simple flatbread, which the kids love making (and consuming), made even better with a hearty brush of garlic herb butter, and perfect for your own version of a delicious wrap.

TAKAKAU RECIPE Makes 8

2½ cups high- grade flour 2½ cups high- grade flour 2 tsp baking powder 2 tsp baking powder ½ tsp salt ½ tsp salt ¾ cup milk ¾ cup milk ¼ cup olive oil or melted butter ¼ cup olive oil or melted butter Neutral oil to cook Neutral oil to cook Nutter or garlic herb butter to brush over the breads Nutter or garlic herb butter to brush over the breads

Garlic herby butter (optional) 100g butter 100g butter 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cloves garlic, crushed Small bunch fresh herbs, e.g. parsley, basil, coriander, chopped finely Small bunch fresh herbs, e.g. parsley, basil, coriander, chopped finely

Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add the milk and olive oil or melted butter and mix until it has come together. Turn out on to a floured benchtop and knead for a few minutes until smooth, adding extra flour if the dough is too sticky. Put the dough back into the bowl, cover, and rest for 30 minutes. If you want to brush each flatbread with garlic butter, place the butter in a small saucepan, and when melted stir through the crushed garlic and chopped herbs. Cook for 30 seconds, turn off the heat and set aside. When ready to cook the takakau, dust the benchtop with flour, and cut the dough into eight pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and then roll out with a rolling pin to the size of a side plate (about 15cm in diameter). Heat a frying pan or skillet over medium-high heat and add enough oil to lightly cover the bottom of the pan. Place one flatbread in the pan at a time, and cook for around one minute, until the underside has lovely golden patches and the bread has puffed up on top. Flip the bread over and cook the other side for 45 seconds to one minute, until golden. Remove from the pan and brush with butter, or the garlic herb butter if using (melt it again in the saucepan if it has solidified). Keep the cooked breads stacked under a tea towel to keep them nice and soft.

Tip: Best served warm, with slow-cooked meat, or curried chicken thighs, or the kaimoana hot pot.

Kai Feast: Food Stories & Recipes From The Maunga To The Moana by Christall Lowe, $60, published by Bateman Books. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

More food and drink

From dining out to pantry staples.

The Dish: Margo’s Opens on K Rd, The CBD’s New Salad Bar & More Delicious Food News. What’s going on in food? Johanna Thornton has the latest in new openings, events to book and exciting collaborations.

Forget Fancy Tinned Fish! Try these 18 gourmet New Zealand goodies instead.

Restaurant Reviewer On Tour: Jesse Mulligan Samples The Best of New Plymouth. A trip to Taranaki introduces Jesse Mulligan to a cast of lively locals and a menu of excellent casual eateries.

How To Spot Quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil & 5 Of The Best To Shop Right Now. Michael Lamb travels to the home of extra virgin olive oil, Spain’s Andalucia region, to find out how it’s made, and how to spot a dud one, and discovers New Zealand is poised to be the next big star of olive oil.