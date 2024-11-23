A unique dumpling flavour accidentally created with Tony Tan’s hearty leftovers turned the heads of the legendary chef’s friends. This recipe from his new cookbook Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class touches on its backstory and explains how to make it yourself.

This dumpling came about by accident. I had leftover duck curry in the fridge one day and, because it was slightly gelatinous, I thought I could add extra gelatine to make the sauce thicker, then stuff it into dumplings. I put teaspoonfuls of the curry into gow gee wrappers, then poached them. It was a hit with friends. Foie gras shavings are a marvellous topping for this dumpling.

THAI CURRY DUCK DUMPLINGS Makes 20 dumplings

20 gow gee wrappers 20 gow gee wrappers Duck curry filling: 2 Tbsp red curry paste, or to taste 2 Tbsp red curry paste, or to taste ½ cup (125ml) coconut cream ½ cup (125ml) coconut cream 500g Chinese roast duck meat, minced by hand 500g Chinese roast duck meat, minced by hand ½ cup (125ml) coconut milk ½ cup (125ml) coconut milk 2 makrut lime leaves, finely shredded 2 makrut lime leaves, finely shredded 100g bamboo shoots or water chestnuts, finely diced 100g bamboo shoots or water chestnuts, finely diced 2 Tbsp fish sauce 2 Tbsp fish sauce 2 tsp palm sugar (or jaggery), grated 2 tsp palm sugar (or jaggery), grated 2 gelatine leaves 2 gelatine leaves Curry sauce: 2 cups (500ml) thin coconut milk 2 cups (500ml) thin coconut milk 2-4 tsp red curry paste, to taste 2-4 tsp red curry paste, to taste 1 tsp grated palm sugar (or jaggery) 1 tsp grated palm sugar (or jaggery) 1 Tbsp fish sauce 1 Tbsp fish sauce 3 makrut lime leaves, thinly sliced, plus extra to serve 3 makrut lime leaves, thinly sliced, plus extra to serve ½ tsp paprika ½ tsp paprika Pinch of salt, or to taste Pinch of salt, or to taste

For the filling, add the red curry paste and half the coconut cream to a saucepan and stir constantly over medium heat until fragrant. Stir in the duck meat, then add the remaining ingredients, except for the gelatine. Simmer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, soften the gelatine leaves in a little cold water. Squeeze out excess water from the gelatine, then stir it into the hot curry until dissolved. Remove the curry from the heat, cool, then refrigerate for 6 hours or until set. Meanwhile, for the curry sauce, combine the coconut milk, curry paste, palm sugar and fish sauce in a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Add the lime leaves and paprika, then check the seasoning and add a little salt if you think it needs it. Keep warm. Place the gow gee wrappers on a clean surface. Spoon 1 teaspoon filling on one half of each wrapper, brush the opposite edge with water and fold over to form a half moon. Pinch the edges together to seal. Poach the dumplings, in batches, in boiling salted water until they float to the surface. Remove with a slotted spoon and serve immediately with a spoonful of the curry sauce and extra sliced lime leaves. You can use the rest of the sauce as a dipping sauce.

Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class by Tony Tan, $65, published by Murdoch Books.

More savoury recipes

Sweet, salty, and full of flavour.

Tony Tan Teaches Us How To Make Singaporean Street Food Staple Roti John. This delicious sandwich made its debut in the 1960s when the British had a naval base in Singapore. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Nyonya Tau Yu Bak Is A Succulent, Soy-Braised Pork Belly Dish That’s A Cinch To Make. A cinch to make, this dish tastes even better if served a day or so after it’s cooked.

Matty Matheson Gushes About This Goat Cheese And Orzo Salad. ‘Whoever pulls up with the orzo and goat cheese salad is going to be bringing something.’

Add Tang To Your Avocado Toast With These Pickled Carrots. Get a head start on your 5+ a day.