Marinated in a sweetened mix of soy and ginger, these fried beef skewers are a fun party food.
Don’t burn your mouth when these come straight from the fryer crisp and golden. These are fun to cook and impress your guests.
BEEF TEMPURA WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE
Serves 6
600g beef fillet, cut into 1 x 3cm pieces 2 tsp grated ginger 1 tsp sesame oil bamboo skewers
For the teriyaki sauce 1/3 cup soy sauce 1/3 cup mirin 2 tsp sugar 1/3 cup chicken stock 1 tsp grated ginger
For the tempura batter 1/2 cup plain flour 1/2 cup cornflour 1 tsp salt 1 egg 2/3 cup cold water flavourless oil, to fry in 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds, to serve
- Place the beef pieces into a bowl with the ginger and sesame oil. Leave to sit for 20 minutes. Place a piece of beef onto the ends of skewers, ensuring they will fit into your fryer.
- Place the soy, mirin, sugar, stock and ginger into a small pot and bring it to a boil for five minutes. Remove and cool.
- Make the batter just before cooking. In a bowl, combine the plain and corn flour with the salt and the egg and add the cold water, stirring gently. A little lumpy is fine.
- Half-fill a large pot with flavourless oil or use a deep fat fryer heated to 180C for cooking.
- Dust the beef with a bit of extra flour. Dip into the batter and place into the oil, cooking for three or four minutes. Do a tester first. Then cook three or four at a time or whatever works for you.
- Serve while hot with the sauce.