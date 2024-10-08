Grapefruit salsa is ideal for elevating barbecued fish, pork or chicken. Alternatively, try it as the finishing touch to avocado on toast, or add to your favourite tacos.
With just a few ingredients, you can transform a grapefruit into something special. This zingy salsa can be dolloped on to almost anything. If you can find ruby grapefruit, the colour is so vibrant.
Serves 4
- Place the prawns into a bowl with the sesame oil, paprika, chilli and salt.
- Mix the grapefruit, spring onion, jalapeno, coriander, and mint in a medium-sized bowl.
- Preheat a frying pan to a high heat. Cook the prawns for 2 or 3 minutes until pink and cooked through.
- To serve, place the crispy tostada on a platter. Top with coleslaw, avocado, prawns, salsa and a few crispy onions.
- Add a good squeeze of lime and any remaining juices from the salsa on top.
