Grapefruit Salsa On Prawn Tostadas Recipe

By Angela Casley
nzme
Load up crispy tostadas with prawns and zingy grapefruit. Photo / Babiche Martens

Grapefruit salsa is ideal for elevating barbecued fish, pork or chicken. Alternatively, try it as the finishing touch to avocado on toast, or add to your favourite tacos.

With just a few ingredients, you can transform a grapefruit into something special. This zingy salsa can be dolloped on to almost anything. If you can find ruby grapefruit, the colour is so vibrant.

PRAWN TOSTADA WITH GRAPEFRUIT SALSA

Serves 4

300g raw prawns

1 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

Pinch of chilli

½ tsp salt
Salsa

1 grapefruit, peeled and segmented

1 spring onion, chopped small

2 Tbsp chopped jalapeno

¼ cup each chopped coriander and mint
To serve

8 tostadas, toasted

3 cups coleslaw

1 avocado, chopped

¼ cup crisp onions

Lime wedges
  1. Place the prawns into a bowl with the sesame oil, paprika, chilli and salt.
  2. Mix the grapefruit, spring onion, jalapeno, coriander, and mint in a medium-sized bowl.
  3. Preheat a frying pan to a high heat. Cook the prawns for 2 or 3 minutes until pink and cooked through.
  4. To serve, place the crispy tostada on a platter. Top with coleslaw, avocado, prawns, salsa and a few crispy onions.
  5. Add a good squeeze of lime and any remaining juices from the salsa on top.

More prawn recipes

From speedy dinners to moreish starters.

Chorizo & Prawn Noodles. These super-quick noodles come together in just 30 minutes.

Avocado & Prawn Bruschetta. Creamy avocado, zesty lime, cooked prawns and slices of sourdough.

Crisp, Hot Chilli Prawn Fritters. These crisp, hot fritters make a great starter or as an addition to dinner.

Light & Crispy Prawns With Spicy Sriracha Mayo. These air-fried, panko-crumbed prawns are more simple to make than you think.

