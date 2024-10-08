Grapefruit salsa is ideal for elevating barbecued fish, pork or chicken. Alternatively, try it as the finishing touch to avocado on toast, or add to your favourite tacos.

With just a few ingredients, you can transform a grapefruit into something special. This zingy salsa can be dolloped on to almost anything. If you can find ruby grapefruit, the colour is so vibrant.

PRAWN TOSTADA WITH GRAPEFRUIT SALSA Serves 4

300g raw prawns 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp sesame oil ½ tsp smoked paprika ½ tsp smoked paprika Pinch of chilli Pinch of chilli ½ tsp salt ½ tsp salt

Salsa 1 grapefruit, peeled and segmented 1 grapefruit, peeled and segmented 1 spring onion, chopped small 1 spring onion, chopped small 2 Tbsp chopped jalapeno 2 Tbsp chopped jalapeno ¼ cup each chopped coriander and mint ¼ cup each chopped coriander and mint

To serve 8 tostadas, toasted 8 tostadas, toasted 3 cups coleslaw 3 cups coleslaw 1 avocado, chopped 1 avocado, chopped ¼ cup crisp onions ¼ cup crisp onions Lime wedges Lime wedges

Place the prawns into a bowl with the sesame oil, paprika, chilli and salt. Mix the grapefruit, spring onion, jalapeno, coriander, and mint in a medium-sized bowl. Preheat a frying pan to a high heat. Cook the prawns for 2 or 3 minutes until pink and cooked through. To serve, place the crispy tostada on a platter. Top with coleslaw, avocado, prawns, salsa and a few crispy onions. Add a good squeeze of lime and any remaining juices from the salsa on top.

Chorizo & Prawn Noodles. These super-quick noodles come together in just 30 minutes.

