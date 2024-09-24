This recipe is proof that simple things are often the most delicious.

Blanch the asparagus until bright green, remove from the water, and refresh. If it is nice and crisp, peeling will be easy. A sharp potato peeler makes this easy.

SHAVED ASPARAGUS WITH ANCHOVY & CAPERS Serves 4

1 bunch asparagus, blanched Shaved parmesan, to serve Shaved parmesan, to serve

For the dressing 2 anchovies 2 anchovies 1 Tbsp capers 1 Tbsp capers 1 clove of garlic, crushed 1 clove of garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 tsp caster sugar 1 tsp caster sugar

Peel the asparagus and place it into a large bowl. For the dressing, chop the anchovies and capers and place them in a small bowl. Mix well with the garlic, oil, lemon juice, and caster sugar. Pour over the asparagus, tossing it all together, and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes. Serve with some shaved parmesan.

