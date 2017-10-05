A match made in heaven is asparagus and salmon with a hint of dill. Serve this bake for brunch or lunch with your favourite chutney and a side salad. It is just as good hot or cold.
You can always mix this recipe up a bit, adding feta or other cheese, olives or any number of flavours, but I like the simplicity of a few ingredients.
Serves 4
- Preheat and oven to 180C.
- Cut asparagus in half, retaining the spear ends for the top. Slice the remaining halves into 1cm pieces. Add dill, salt and pepper to the eggs.
- In an ovenproof frying pan, heat the oil and butter. Add the spring onions and cook for 2 minutes until softened. Add the sliced asparagus and cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat.
- Pour the seasoned eggs into the pan. Poke the flaked salmon evenly through the eggs. Decorate the top with the spears. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until puffed and just set.
- Remove from the oven, sprinkle with the dill and capers.
- Serve warm with your favourite chutney.