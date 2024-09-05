A crumbly Cretan-style pie from Ben Tish’s new book Mediterra.

I love this Cretan-style pie with its rich and crumbly olive oil-based crust. I’ve eaten many versions on my travels and the options for predominantly vegetable-based fillings are plentiful – courgettes, kale, green cabbage and even diced squash or pumpkin. Aleppo-style pepper and cumin are also often used in the spicing.

Sesame seeds are regularly used in Cretan cuisine, a legacy of its Moorish occupation, adding a sweet, caramelly nuttiness to the pie crust when baked, which I very much like.

SPINACH, FENNEL AND HERB PIE RECIPE Servies 8

100ml olive oil 2 fennel heads, finely chopped 2 fennel heads, finely chopped 2 red onions, finely chopped 2 red onions, finely chopped 1 leek, washed and finely chopped 1 leek, washed and finely chopped A bunch of spring onions, finely chopped A bunch of spring onions, finely chopped 1 tsp fennel seeds 1 tsp fennel seeds 500g spinach, washed and finely chopped 500g spinach, washed and finely chopped Fronds from a bunch of dill, roughly chopped Fronds from a bunch of dill, roughly chopped Leaves from a bunch of mint, roughly chopped Leaves from a bunch of mint, roughly chopped 100g feta, drained and crumbled 100g feta, drained and crumbled 2 large free-range eggs, beaten 2 large free-range eggs, beaten Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the pastry 500g plain white flour, sifted, plus extra for rolling out 500g plain white flour, sifted, plus extra for rolling out 1 tsp table salt 1 tsp table salt 200ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing the pie dish 200ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing the pie dish 200ml lukewarm water 200ml lukewarm water 1 large free-range egg, beaten, to glaze 1 large free-range egg, beaten, to glaze 2 Tbsp sesame seeds 2 Tbsp sesame seeds

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. When it is hot, add the fennel, red onions, leek, spring onions and fennel seeds, and season. Turn the heat down to medium-low and leave to sweat for 30-35 minutes until softened but without colour. Stir often as you go to avoid anything sticking. When everything is softened, turn off the heat and stir in the spinach, dill and mint. Season again. Let the vegetables cool completely before stirring in the crumbled feta and eggs. Set aside at room temperature. Meanwhile, make the pastry. Place the flour and salt in a bowl. Make a well in the centre, add the olive oil and water and gradually work this into the flour to form a soft dough. Don’t overwork the dough as it can become heavy. Cover and chill for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/Gas Mark 6. Grease a round 25-30cm pie dish. Lightly dust a work surface with flour and then cut the dough into 2 pieces – you want one piece slightly larger for the pie base. Roll out the larger piece in a circular motion until it is about 0.5cm thick, dusting with more flour as you go. Fold it over the rolling pin and then roll into the pie dish. Press the pastry into the side well, leaving an overhang. Spoon in the vegetable and feta filling and spread it out evenly. Roll out the remaining pastry until 0.5cm thick and lay over the top of the filling. Pinch the pastry edges together to seal the pie, then trim off the excess pastry. Brush the top with beaten egg, sprinkle over the sesame seeds and poke a couple of holes in the top to let out excess steam. Place the pie dish on a baking sheet and transfer it to the oven. Bake for 1 hour, or until the pastry is golden brown and crisp. Leave to stand for at least 5 minutes before serving. It’s equally good served hot or at room temperature.

Mediterra by Ben Tish, $59.99, published by Bloomsbury Publishing.

