A helping of miso supplies umami flavour to the sweet pumpkin soup.
This soup is super quick. It’s perfect for lunch the following day, with a fresh bread roll to dip into the goodness.
- Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the pumpkin, miso, water, stock and chilli flakes. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes until the pumpkin is soft. Blend the soup until smooth.
- Serve the soup hot with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, yoghurt, and a few coriander leaves. Hot toast is also great.
