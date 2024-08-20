Food & Drink

Recipe: Pumpkin Soup With A Touch Of Miso

By Angela Casley
This cosy bowl is best served with flecks of chilli flakes and a dash of cream. Photo / Babiche Martens

A helping of miso supplies umami flavour to the sweet pumpkin soup.

This soup is super quick. It’s perfect for lunch the following day, with a fresh bread roll to dip into the goodness.

PUMPKIN AND MISO SOUP

Serves 4
2 Tbsp oil or butter

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

800g pumpkin, peeled and chopped

¼ cup miso

1 litre water

1 chicken or vegetable stock cube

Pinch chilli flakes
To serve

Coriander leaves

Yoghurt

Extra chilli flakes
  1. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.
  2. Add the pumpkin, miso, water, stock and chilli flakes. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes until the pumpkin is soft. Blend the soup until smooth.
  3. Serve the soup hot with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, yoghurt, and a few coriander leaves. Hot toast is also great.

