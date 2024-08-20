A helping of miso supplies umami flavour to the sweet pumpkin soup.

This soup is super quick. It’s perfect for lunch the following day, with a fresh bread roll to dip into the goodness.

PUMPKIN AND MISO SOUP Serves 4

2 Tbsp oil or butter 1 onion, chopped 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, chopped 3 cloves garlic, chopped 800g pumpkin, peeled and chopped 800g pumpkin, peeled and chopped ¼ cup miso ¼ cup miso 1 litre water 1 litre water 1 chicken or vegetable stock cube 1 chicken or vegetable stock cube Pinch chilli flakes Pinch chilli flakes

To serve Coriander leaves Coriander leaves Yoghurt Yoghurt Extra chilli flakes Extra chilli flakes

Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the pumpkin, miso, water, stock and chilli flakes. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes until the pumpkin is soft. Blend the soup until smooth. Serve the soup hot with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, yoghurt, and a few coriander leaves. Hot toast is also great.

