Chard, Potato and Chilli Saffron Omelette Recipe

Vibrant and variable, this dish from UK restaurateur Ben Tish’s new cookbook Mediterra works any time of the day.

This is my version of the Syrian-style breakfast omelette known as ejjeh. It’s not just for breakfast, though; I’ll happily make these for dinner with a fresh salad or cut them into slices to serve as part of a mezze. The saffron and yolks impart a vibrant yellow to the omelette base, which I find irresistible alongside the greens and fresh herbs.

Be creative — vary the herbs with coriander and thyme and use kale or black cabbage in place of the chard. I’ve also made this with chopped leafy radishes using the same quantities.

CHARD, POTATO AND CHILLI SAFFRON OMELETTES WITH YOGHURT RECIPE Makes 4

50g new potatoes, peeled and cut into 1cm dice 200ml water 200ml water A pinch of saffron threads A pinch of saffron threads 350g Swiss or rainbow chard, washed and chopped 350g Swiss or rainbow chard, washed and chopped 1 fresh red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced 1 fresh red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced 1 garlic clove, crushed 1 garlic clove, crushed Juice of 1 lemon Juice of 1 lemon 5 large free-range eggs 5 large free-range eggs 60ml whole milk 60ml whole milk A small handful each of chives, dill fronds and flat-leaf parsley leaves, all roughly chopped A small handful each of chives, dill fronds and flat-leaf parsley leaves, all roughly chopped Olive oil Olive oil 100g Greek yoghurt 100g Greek yoghurt Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place the potatoes, water, saffron and a good pinch of salt in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the potatoes are just tender. Add the chard and continue simmering, uncovered, for a further 10 minutes, or until the potatoes and chard are tender and the water has evaporated. Remove from the heat and add the chilli, garlic and lemon juice. Set aside until cooled to room temperature. When you’re ready to cook, preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6 and lightly grease a baking sheet. Whisk the eggs, milk and herbs together, then season well with salt and pepper. Heat a large non-stick sauté pan over a medium-high heat. When it is hot, add a good splash of olive oil and pour in one-quarter of the egg mix to make a thin, round omelette. As soon as it is set, transfer to a plate to cool, then repeat the process to make 3 more omelettes using all the egg mix. To assemble, spread half of each omelette with one quarter of the yoghurt, then divide the chard and potato mixture equally among them. Fold each omelette over the covered half, then fold along the middle to get a fan-shaped case, allowing the filling to show on the open side. Transfer the omelettes to the baking sheet and place in the oven for about 10 minutes until piping hot. Serve immediately.

Recipe extracts from Mediterra by Ben Tish Bloomsbury Publishing | Hardback | NZ $59.99 Photography by Kris Kirkham

Cracking ideas for this simple ingredient.

