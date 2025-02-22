These crowd-pleasing homemade dip recipes will prove popular at a party.
Whether you’re looking to satiate a crowd before a big meal or top bruschetta with something a little different, these homemade dip recipes encourage you to put your own spin on starters.
It’s key that you have something delicious
You’ll find many of these recipes make use of pantry staples. Tins of chickpeas or butter beans relegated to the back corners could finally find themselves made the hero of the dish. Look to your spice shelves too, as a dash or sprinkle of something extra can take the flavour profile of your mix in a new direction.
This dip sees mild broad beans blended with garlic, mustard, lemon and dill for a punchier flavour. Angela Casley recommends pairing this herby topping with a tray of crispy, oven-baked, sesame-dressed vegetables – try kūmara and potato sprinkled with paprika.
Artichokes, and their earthy, mild taste, are an underrated addition to a menu. This homemade hummus sees the vegetable paired with garlic, olive oil, fresh oregano and preserved lemon.
This cheesy side is ridiculously simple to pull together but will be the most sought-after dish on the table. The mixture of feta, olives, lemon and capsicum is oven-baked until gooey and then served with crusty bread or crackers.
Baby carrots will work best for this recipe, supplying extra sweetness to a serving of salty, herby hummus. Butter beans will supply a slightly different taste and texture here, but chickpeas will also work.
In this plate seared leeks, seasoned with lemon zest and parsley, are piled atop a garlicky, tahini-tinged hummus. This scatter of greens helped to balance the smear of salty, feta hummus.
This dip could certainly work alongside a cheeseboard and stack of crackers, but it’s particularly good spread on toast or bruschetta. A pairing of peak-season tomatoes will add some sweetness.
A touch of blue cheese supplies a distinct tanginess to this dip. Walnuts and garlic provide a good contrast, with deeper, earthy flavours.
Bookmark this recipe for an especially hot day – cucumber and mint will do the trick for cooling down in February’s humidity.
Even on a loaded platter, this dip will be a standout. The runny honey is an excellent addition to the mix, balancing the nutty tahini and acidic lemon.
Broccoli is an excellent choice for tempura, as its uneven shape creates more area for crunch. Here, it’s prepared for dipping into a citrusy blend of peas and mayonnaise.
Chopped green chilli grants a hint of heat to this avocado dip. It’s paired with homemade crackers, which gain a satisfying crunch from a mixture of almonds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds.