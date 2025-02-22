These crowd-pleasing homemade dip recipes will prove popular at a party.

Whether you’re looking to satiate a crowd before a big meal or top bruschetta with something a little different, these homemade dip recipes encourage you to put your own spin on starters.

It’s key that you have something delicious to pair with these dips. Look to toasted bread, crackers or snappy vegetables to provide crunch. You could also top them with toasted seeds for more textural contrast.

You’ll find many of these recipes make use of pantry staples. Tins of chickpeas or butter beans relegated to the back corners could finally find themselves made the hero of the dish. Look to your spice shelves too, as a dash or sprinkle of something extra can take the flavour profile of your mix in a new direction.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dip sees mild broad beans blended with garlic, mustard, lemon and dill for a punchier flavour. Angela Casley recommends pairing this herby topping with a tray of crispy, oven-baked, sesame-dressed vegetables – try kūmara and potato sprinkled with paprika.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Artichokes, and their earthy, mild taste, are an underrated addition to a menu. This homemade hummus sees the vegetable paired with garlic, olive oil, fresh oregano and preserved lemon. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cheesy side is ridiculously simple to pull together but will be the most sought-after dish on the table. The mixture of feta, olives, lemon and capsicum is oven-baked until gooey and then served with crusty bread or crackers.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Baby carrots will work best for this recipe, supplying extra sweetness to a serving of salty, herby hummus. Butter beans will supply a slightly different taste and texture here, but chickpeas will also work.

Photo / Babiche Martens

In this plate seared leeks, seasoned with lemon zest and parsley, are piled atop a garlicky, tahini-tinged hummus. This scatter of greens helped to balance the smear of salty, feta hummus.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This dip could certainly work alongside a cheeseboard and stack of crackers, but it’s particularly good spread on toast or bruschetta. A pairing of peak-season tomatoes will add some sweetness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A touch of blue cheese supplies a distinct tanginess to this dip. Walnuts and garlic provide a good contrast, with deeper, earthy flavours.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Bookmark this recipe for an especially hot day – cucumber and mint will do the trick for cooling down in February’s humidity.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Even on a loaded platter, this dip will be a standout. The runny honey is an excellent addition to the mix, balancing the nutty tahini and acidic lemon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Broccoli is an excellent choice for tempura, as its uneven shape creates more area for crunch. Here, it’s prepared for dipping into a citrusy blend of peas and mayonnaise.

Photo / Babiche Martens