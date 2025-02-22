This quiche is all grown up with the sophisticated addition of salmon and tarragon.
Who doesn’t love a good quiche? They are perfect for a light lunch under the trees on a beautiful summery day. Tarragon has a wonderful subtle flavour and pairs nicely with salmon.
Serves 6-8
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- For the pastry, place the flour, salt, and butter into a food processor, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and blitz again until the dough comes together.
- Roll it on a lightly floured bench to fit the base and sides of a 23cm tart tin. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before baking blind (without filling) for 25 minutes.
- Turn the oven down to 160. Into the tart base place the spring onion, tarragon and baby rocket.
- In a bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, salt and pepper together and pour into the pastry. Break the salmon into pieces and gently dot around.
- Bake for 35 minutes until the middle is set. Cool for 15-20 minutes before serving.
