This quiche is all grown up with the sophisticated addition of salmon and tarragon.

Who doesn’t love a good quiche? They are perfect for a light lunch under the trees on a beautiful summery day. Tarragon has a wonderful subtle flavour and pairs nicely with salmon.

SALMON AND TARRAGON TART Serves 6-8

Pastry 2 cups plain flour 2 cups plain flour ½ tsp salt ½ tsp salt 100g chilled butter 100g chilled butter 1 small egg 1 small egg

Filling 2 spring onions, sliced finely 2 spring onions, sliced finely ½ cup tarragon, leaves chopped ½ cup tarragon, leaves chopped 1 cup baby rocket leaves 1 cup baby rocket leaves 4 eggs, whisked 4 eggs, whisked 200ml cream 200ml cream ¼ tsp salt and pepper ¼ tsp salt and pepper 200g flaked smoked salmon 200g flaked smoked salmon

Preheat the oven to 180C. For the pastry, place the flour, salt, and butter into a food processor, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and blitz again until the dough comes together. Roll it on a lightly floured bench to fit the base and sides of a 23cm tart tin. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before baking blind (without filling) for 25 minutes. Turn the oven down to 160. Into the tart base place the spring onion, tarragon and baby rocket. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, salt and pepper together and pour into the pastry. Break the salmon into pieces and gently dot around. Bake for 35 minutes until the middle is set. Cool for 15-20 minutes before serving.

