Colourful Tomato Tart Recipe

For this colourful and tasty summer tart, use a variety of tomatoes for layers of flavour and sweetness.

Cutting them into different shapes not only looks gorgeous but adds to the overall flavour.

The longer the tomatoes are cooked the sweeter they become.

TOMATO TART Serves 6

Pastry 1 cup flour 1 cup flour 1 cup chickpea flour 1 cup chickpea flour 100g butter, cubed 100g butter, cubed 1 egg 1 egg 1 Tbsp water 1 Tbsp water 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt

Filling 250g ricotta 250g ricotta 1 cup grated parmesan 1 cup grated parmesan 2 eggs 2 eggs 1 Tbsp chopped thyme 1 Tbsp chopped thyme 400g mixed tomatoes 400g mixed tomatoes 1 Tbsp basil leaves 1 Tbsp basil leaves