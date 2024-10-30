Also known as lima beans, butter beans make a creamy, fibre-rich chickpea replacement in this delightful dip.
Salt brings out the flavour of sweet baby carrots. There’s no need to mess around with them much. They are delightful as they are.
1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
2. Place the carrots into an oven dish. Drizzle with oil and season. Roast for 20 minutes until golden. Cool to room temperature.
3. Blend the butter beans, garlic, tahini, parsley, zest, juice, oil, salt and pepper, blitzing until smooth.
4. Smother the hummus on to a platter and top with carrot ready for scooping. Add the crusty bread on the side.