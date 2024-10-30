Also known as lima beans, butter beans make a creamy, fibre-rich chickpea replacement in this delightful dip.

Salt brings out the flavour of sweet baby carrots. There’s no need to mess around with them much. They are delightful as they are.

ROASTED CARROTS AND BUTTERBEAN HUMMUS Serves 4

1-2 bunches of baby carrots, peeled
1 Tbsp lemon oil
Salt and pepper

For the hummus
400g tin butter beans, drained
1 clove garlic
1 Tbsp tahini
¼ cup chopped parsley
Zest of ½ lemon
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp olive oil
Pinch salt and pepper
Crusty bread, to serve

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Place the carrots into an oven dish. Drizzle with oil and season. Roast for 20 minutes until golden. Cool to room temperature.

3. Blend the butter beans, garlic, tahini, parsley, zest, juice, oil, salt and pepper, blitzing until smooth.