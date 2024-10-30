Food & Drink

Roasted Carrots & Butterbean Hummus Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Roasted carrots and butterbean hummus. Photo / Babiche Martens

Also known as lima beans, butter beans make a creamy, fibre-rich chickpea replacement in this delightful dip.

Salt brings out the flavour of sweet baby carrots. There’s no need to mess around with them much. They are delightful as they are.

ROASTED CARROTS AND BUTTERBEAN HUMMUS

Serves 4
1-2 bunches of baby carrots, peeled

1 Tbsp lemon oil

Salt and pepper

For the hummus

400g tin butter beans, drained

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp tahini

¼ cup chopped parsley

Zest of ½ lemon

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

Pinch salt and pepper

Crusty bread, to serve

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Place the carrots into an oven dish. Drizzle with oil and season. Roast for 20 minutes until golden. Cool to room temperature.

3. Blend the butter beans, garlic, tahini, parsley, zest, juice, oil, salt and pepper, blitzing until smooth.

4. Smother the hummus on to a platter and top with carrot ready for scooping. Add the crusty bread on the side.

