Hoping to bring a “vibrant atmosphere” to the northern end of Ponsonby Rd, and soon to expand to hours that span 8am-late, Edie’s Wine Bar takes over the spot vacated by Three Lamps favourite Annabelle’s. Here’s what to expect.

Annabelle’s has left the building and taken its linen cafe curtains with it. But fans of a chic pour and snack needn’t cry into their coupes - it’s already been replaced by Edie’s Wine Bar, a revamped European-style cafe and wine bar that intends on bringing “a dedication to fresh, local produce and the relationships that bring them to the table” to the heart of their offering.

The team behind the new venture report their intention is for Edie’s (pronounced Edee’s) to become “a cosy haven for lovers of simple, soulful European flavours.”

New head chef and owner Charlie Lodge has the kitchen credentials to deliver good on his European-style eating edict, with stints at London’s famed Mediterranean restaurant Brawn and the San Sebastian outpost of Geralds Bar under his belt, supplemented by time on the tools at Neighbourhood Wine in Melbourne’s buzzy Fitzroy North.

Head chef and owner Charles (Charlie) Lodge.

Charlie says his vision for Edie’s is “one of warmth, generosity, and timeless hospitality.” He cites culinary figureheads such as Ruth Rogers of The River Cafe and Italian Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli as his guiding influences, but the pervading tone of what Charlie is purveying will be set by those closer to home - his family. Edie’s shares its name with Charlie’s middle child Edith.

While they await their liquor licence, they’re opening Wednesday to Saturday from 8am-3pm, under the banner of Marley’s Sarnies Pop-Up, a venture named for Charlie’s eldest.

This offering will be anchored by a menu of sourdough focaccia sandwiches and fresh sweets, all baked in-house. Flavours lean Sicilian, specifically food that typifies street markets in Catania. The menu teases a meatball sandwich - with hand-smashed pesto, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and rich tomato sauce; Charlie’s “famous” chicken sandwich - chopped roast chicken and crispy skin slathered with French butter, chive mayo and crispy lettuce; and a silver beet rendition braised with chilli, garlic and lemon topped with grilled mozzarella. Sweet lovers are catered for too - with Florentines and an “already infamous” Basque cheesecake.

Charlie’s famous chicken sarnie – chopped whole roast chicken with all the good bits, including crispy skin, lashings of French butter, chive mayo, and crispy lettuce.

From the end of March, the team anticipate being fully operational and ready for evening trade. They'll welcome PM patrons with classic light wine bar options and some sturdier classics, think: charcuterie, Ortiz anchovies, lasagne made in-house, patatas bravas, French butter and dinner rolls, terrines and affogatos.

Soon Edie's will be open all day. From midday onwards, the menu will evolve into a classic wine bar experience, featuring charcuterie.

Billed as a “project built on love for food, family, and community” the team say the venue will also play host to NZ natural wine tastings, live jazz music, supper clubs, and guest chef collaborations.

Charlie says wants to run Edie’s with an open-door policy, saying that if, or rather when, you see him making bread or mucking around with the kids, “be sure to introduce yourself.”

