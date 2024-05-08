Beau Deli is a love letter to Ponsonby.

Diva Giles was a baby when she first visited the now-closed Lord Ponsonby’s Delicatessen on Ponsonby Rd, which was a butchery before it was a deli in the 90s. It’s a slice of history that she and the team at her restaurant Beau hope to emulate with the opening of their new deli in the same location.

In the lead-up to the opening of Beau Deli, Diva shared a collection of archival images of Ponsonby Rd on Instagram, including Lord Ponsonby’s Deli in the art deco Audair Buildings and the bright pink Hasan Baba restaurant next door. There were also pics of long-closed favourites such as Video Ezy, The Gluepot, the pastel pink and blue-hued Accent on Wine and the iconic signage of Surrender Dorothy.

“When we took the site over and were setting up the prep kitchen, we wanted a fun window, so I spent all day finding and printing pictures of Ponsonby from back in the day to stick up in our window,” she says.

“From Hero parades to Gluepot gigs, people really loved it. It was so wonderful to watch people reminisce and share stories. We wanted this to translate to our socials too. There is so much in this neighbourhood to treasure and make sure that we keep. A rainbow village, full of faces that don’t look alike but love living here.”

Lord Ponsonby’s Deli is what Diva calls “Ponsonby’s hospo heritage” and she and her team are set to embark on a new chapter of hospitality with the opening of their new deli in that very space (267 Ponsonby Rd) after the cafe next door to Beau restaurant became available to lease.

“We approached the space as almost a restoration. It’s Ponsonby’s hospo history and the bones of that service past are still there. We’ve stripped, respected and hopefully revealed anew some of that heritage while working within the space to support happy and creative culinary workspaces in our prep kitchen out back,” says Diva.

She worked with architectural designer and friend Eva Jenkin on the space to create a modern take on a classic deli, with white butchers’ tiles lining the walls, raw concrete floors and a handsome wooden leaner with a row of barstools at the street-front window. There are also crisp white shelves lined with deli goodies, a cabinet full of freshly made sandwiches and salads to takeaway, an Allpres coffee kiosk and a handful of bistro chairs outside. The gold window decal was created by Beau regular Lauren Tapper and her partner Aaron Richardson.

A sunny window seat at Beau Deli. Photo / Babiche Martens

“To me, it looks like the deli of my childhood, like Ponsonby. The space and history have enabled a classic deli and a space where our team define the vibe,” says Diva.

“We’ve invested a lot in coffee service for fast morning coffee pick up and space to sit at the window inside or out on the pavement under our awning to eat, drink and meet or greet neighbours passing by.”

The idea for the deli was inspired by the team’s love of food and flavour and their desire to share it with the community. On offer is an array of grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, prepared by Beau’s team of chefs, as well as a retail selection of ingredients, condiments and treats such as The Wild Fermentary sauerkraut, Hands Down corn tortillas, Torres truffle chips, green olives, Allpress coffee, olive oil and a bookshelf of cookbooks. On the counter, you’ll find baked goods like brownies, cinnamon scrolls, cookies and hazelnut croissants.

“Starting with the produce that our team loves, we are very eager to support other Māori and local producers, taking every chance we can to showcase other small businesses creating delicious kai and inu. Our deli dream is to find, make and serve flavours we love for our community. It’s all about good company, korero and kai.”

Shelves are lined with goodies at Beau Deli. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beau Deli is one of a handful of new neighbourhood retail and food offerings, like Bianca in Ellerslie, which cater to customers who are enjoying the option of dining and shopping more locally.

“The city has shifted post-lockdown to more neighbourhood centres of connection, and shopping. Three Lamps has always been a village and in every neighbourhood across Tāmaki are great food businesses serving their community. People value local again and desire that community connection.”

Some might even say Beau Deli is another example of the continued revitalisation of Ponsonby, which anecdotally seems to be booming with diners and foot traffic.

When Viva puts that to Diva, she says Ponsonby “never faded. Maybe commercially there was a blip.”

The deli is another string to four-year-old restaurant Beau's bow, which has built a strong community of diners over the years, as well as placing in Viva's Top 50 Auckland Restaurants for the past two years.

“I love the people who live and work here, that uphold the values of diversity and inclusion. This is what makes Ponsonby ours, a community that lives by He Tangata.”

Photo / Babiche Martens

Beau Deli is open Monday to Saturday, 7am to 3pm. Find it at 267 Ponsonby Rd, Three Lamps.

Johanna Thornton is deputy editor of Lifestyle Premium at the New Zealand Herald, with an extensive background in magazines and lifestyle journalism, specialising in food and drink, design, culture and travel.

