Promising to bring a “neo-medieval, post-fantasy, old-world atmosphere” to Ponsonby and poised to open in time for summer, Goblin has started teasing its offering and shared some titbits with Viva.

Another bar is poised to set up shop on the famous strip, joining a clutch of fresh openings this year. The neighbourhood’s newest, Goblin, will be at 134 Ponsonby Rd, a high-profile corner occupied by a historic brick building.

The door at the corner of Richmond Rd was once the entrance to influential Auckland watering hole The Golden Dawn, and now it’s set to be opening once more.

To what exactly?

Calling 027-7-GOBLIN elicits a pre-recorded message. “Here comes a feeling you’d thought you’d forgotten,” says a cyborgian voice, telling the listener the “backwater tavern” would “slow time” through high-fidelity sound, before inviting the listener to text the aforementioned number.

Intriguing.

There’s a website, a funky one, with some more crumbs of detail. It all conjures up visions of somewhere raw and fun, with the general tenor melding archaic mythicism with Y2K fever dreams.

Goblin – the name alone is evocative – is billed as having a “neo-medieval, post-fantasy, old-world atmosphere”. There’s also the more pragmatic promise of “pleasant lighting” (make of that what you will). Details on the food and beverage offering are “coming soon”, as is the music programme, but on-tap cocktails and a dance floor have been promised.

So far, so mysterious.

A call to one of the people behind the venture revealed some more details, with Auckland creative Hamish Steptoe confirming that he and Stephen Marr were both involved. Jack Mancer will be heading up the hospitality offering, while DJ and gig-maker Sam Harman has signed on to handle the music.

There will be familiar faces on staff too, though as far as who that is – Tāmaki Makaurau is a small town after all – time will tell.

With Goblin they’re trying to fill a gap, creating a new small venue for live music. “We’re looking to open a space that’s needed,” Hamish says. “We’ve put a lot of time into it, and a lot of love.”

Once open, access will be a familiar one for Aucklanders of a certain vintage. It’s being teased as the “same door”, a reference to the famously unobtrusive Richmond Rd entrance to The Golden Dawn: Tavern Of Power, which has lent its support to Goblin’s promotion.

Golden Dawn’s Instagram account lurched back into life on October 31, with a post – its first since November 2 – alluding to something afoot at 134 Ponsonby Rd.

Though there’s an undeniable legacy from Golden Dawn, Goblin shouldn’t be considered a sequel. “It’s not a repeat,” Hamish says. “It’s a reimagining.”

134 Ponsonby Rd is owned by entrepreneur Stephen Marr, whose eponymous hair salon staged its Marr Factory fashion shows at Golden Dawn in the 2010s, with models winding their way through the packed crowd.

The bar began as a pop-up in the summer of 2010, but quickly became a fixture for Aucklanders and a defining part of the cultural milieu until 2018 – it was as cool at 4.20pm as it was after midnight, the food was great, and the music even better – its closure left a hole in Auckland’s balance of venues.

Current tenants at 134 are a mix of fashion and hospitality, with Kate Sylvester (the brand’s Ponsonby store is in its final weeks of trade as the designer winds down her brand ahead of closing the business next year), Stolen Girlfriends and, out the back, garden bar Hoppers.

Goblin will be upstairs. "The space is amazing," says Hamish. Also amazing is the sound system, which was hand-built in Wellington. "It's going to sound gorgeous."

Sure to be a welcome addition to the block, and the city’s nightlife, the launch is “imminent” Hamish says, and Goblin will be open for business in time for summer.

Around the corner on Karangahape Rd, Open Late, the late-night alter-ego of cafe Open Coffee, has proved popular with those wanting a fun, chill vibe; glossy new bistro St Marg’s, which replaced The Thirsty Dog, might be one of Auckland’s best openings this year (according to Jesse Mulligan); and St Kevins Arcade stalwart Whammy has also expanded, unveiling its larger capacity iteration Double Whammy.

The vibes are up, and it all bodes well for a funky summer. Stay tuned.

