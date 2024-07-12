



One of Auckland’s most iconic restaurants is closed to diners, with SPQR placed in liquidation.

The Ponsonby Rd eatery has been an institution since opening in 1992, originally owned by cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh and filmmaker Dorthe Scheffmann.





The Herald can reveal liquidators were appointed to the business yesterday afternoon and it is no longer trading.

Co-liquidator Stephen Lawrence confirmed the liquidation. He described the Ponsonby Rd restaurant as “iconic”.

Lawrence said the industry as a whole was going through a tough time.

The hospitality sector was still feeling the impacts of the Covid pandemic and facing increased overheads and higher costs for supplies, he said.

Given New Zealand was in the economic doldrums, Lawrence said that people were also spending less dining out.

The grim news is the latest in a series of Auckland landmark businesses falling prey to the weak economy.

Earlier this month Chapel Bar & Bistro, also in Ponsonby, was placed in receivership after it failed to pay back a loan to its co-owner worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In May department store Smith & Caughey’s revealed plans to close in 2025, with the loss of almost 250 jobs.





SPQR opened in Ponsonby Rd in 1992.

Famous diners included moves like Jagger

SPQR owner Chris Rupe previously spoke with Viva about the restaurant’s earliest days, including gay pride parades and celebrity encounters, while launching the SPQR Cook Book in 2014.

”The first [Hero Parade] was electric. It was the summer of 95 and Osh (Occupational Safety and Health) would have had a field day.

“People were sitting on balconies and hanging out of windows. Thousands of people crammed the pavements from one end of Ponsonby Rd to the other.”

The floats just kept coming, there were no rails up or anything like that. The music was loud, the crowd was loud and the outfits were especially loud. There was no shame. Everyone went all out.”

Famous diners at SPQR have included Mick Jagger and members of the Brit rock-pop band Duran Duran, Rupe told Viva.

”Mick Jagger came in once ... it was rather Hollywood, actually. He sat in the corner with his lady friend, and they ordered a glass of wine each and a margarita pizza. It was the only time I’ve ever rung the media.

“He was the exception and a bloody good one, too. Jagger stuck around for an hour, and as he was leaving, a black SUV pulled up outside the entrance, wound down the window and managed to get a good pap shot. Shortly after, his car pulled up, he assumed the lotus position and they drove off.”

Duran Duran turned up with “a posse of girls”, Rupe said.

”Word went around town real quick. They sat in the corner by the ivy and stayed the whole night - all six of them crammed around the table. Plenty of older googly-eyed women came in that night, just hoping for a peek, really.”

There were “so many” parties, Rupe told Viva during the 2014 book launch.

Chris Rupe, the owner of SPQR Restaurant in Ponsonby. Photo / Dean Purcell

”All dress-up, some with drag queens, guys wearing bowls of fruit on their head, that kind of stuff. The 90s, early 2000s were big for this, everyone dressed with anticipation.

“The parties were actually a way for us to say thank you to our friends and regulars, and all drinks were on the house 8 o’clock to midnight.”

Often he would wonder if the party should’ve been organised, before people began piling in just after 8pm.

”And then you could hardly move, everyone happily squashed in like sardines. Guests got wild, the bar top became a dancefloor and you never knew who went home with whom, really.”

Party themes included The Love Boat, the Stayers, Players, Queens and Regulars party, New York Leatherette parties, he said.

”Oh, and the cowboy one, that was good. The main battle was making sure our staff turned up to work the next day. It was a crazy period in SPQR’s history, the gay ol’ days I guess.”

The SPQR Cook Book detailed happy memories at the Ponsonby Rd restaurant. Photo / Supplied





Taking over SPQR from its previous owners was hard, Rupe told Viva.

”One minute it was happening, the next it wasn’t. The place was first owned by cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh and then partner, Dorthe Scheffmann. Then Kelvin Gibson (long-time Prego owner) bought it, and Anthony Evans and I came along for the ride.

“I eventually bought the whole place with Paula Macks after Anthony died, in 1998, continuing on what we had started.”

Sally and Jaime Ridge were among the celebrities hanging out at SPQR. Photo / Doug Sherring

Former SPQR maitre d’ Krishna Botica, who started at the restaurant in 1997, has said the business was famously in support of the city’s gay population.

“What SPQR managed to do for the gay community at that time in Auckland – it was quite radical. It was so important to have that place that the community could call home, and it’s still there.

“No other business in Auckland at that time was doing that, and it was amazing to be a part of it,” she told the Herald in 2022.







