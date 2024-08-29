Ponsonby Rd restaurant SPQR has been closed since it was placed into liquidation on July 12. Photo / Alex Burton

Famous Auckland restaurant SPQR closed its doors to diners on July 12, and since then there’s been speculation about what’s next for the famous Ponsonby Rd location.

Liquidators have confirmed to the Herald the site had been leased, and that the chattels it had acquired had been sold to an existing restaurant operation, who had also taken over the lease.

It would not confirm who the operators were, and it’s not known whether the new operators will retain the name.

On August 21 the Herald’s Tom Raynel reported that liquidators PKF Corporate Recovery & Insolvency had renewed the site’s liquor licence and confirmed “a few parties have shown interest”.

SPQR Ltd was placed into liquidation for tax arrears, with a liquidators’ report showing the restaurant owed more than $2 million to creditors and Inland Revenue.