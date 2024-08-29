Current owner Chris Rupe (director of SPQR Ltd) took over the restaurant from founders Stuart Dryburgh and film-maker Dorthe Scheffmann.
Opened in 1992, the stylish establishment became a fixture of the Ponsonby dining scene and a party spot.
Herald Spy editor Ricardo Simich said the parties at SPQR “the stuff of legend”.
The abrupt shuttering after 27 years shocked industry and patrons alike, with many lamenting the loss of the eatery.
“SPQR was a place where things happened and we wouldn’t have been the first couple to have been magicked up after a night at SPQR,” said Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham.
In the introduction to the 2014 SPQR book, Simon Farrell Green called it “a barometer of the city”.
If SPQR is a barometer, then its sudden liquidation and the site’s new lease show how rapid change can be in Auckland.
The closure came amid wider changes in the city’s hospitality scene, with CBD restaurants – including Homeland, Pilkingtons and Madame George – also shutting.
With new leaseholders and a new era imminent for the historic location, 150 Ponsonby Rd joins a cohort of hospitality businesses embracing change in 2024.
Down the other end of the famous strip, fine-dining restaurant Sidart has switched its operation to Italian casual, and the neighbourhood has seen some notable new openings this year, including Bodega and San Ray.
Who will take over the SPQR site, and what that establishment look like, is the next change poised for Ponsonby dining.
