But so far there had not been any official offers.

The liquidator’s first report showed the business owed $1,484,423 in payroll taxes and GST to Inland Revenue and roughly $144,000 in employee wages and holiday pay.

A further $616,000 was owed to unsecured creditors including Auckland Council, ACC, Genesis Energy and Spark.

The liquidators are trying to sell the business’ assets including kitchen equipment, dining furniture, and a small amount of food and beverage stock.

The Companies Register shows the sole shareholder of SPQR is CCR Trustee Limited, which SPQR restaurateur Chris Rupe is the director of and holds 100% of the shares.

Closure was “devastating”

After the liquidators were appointed Rupe put out a statement saying he was “really sorry for the current situation”.

“Thanks so much for your understanding, Aucklanders. I know you loyally share the love I’ve had for SPQR for the past 27 years. In the meantime, please spread your patronage around other locally-owned hospo businesses and show your support for the challenging but highly rewarding job they do.”

The famous restaurant, which has hosted diners including Sir Mick Jagger and Duran Duran, has been an institution in Ponsonby for decades.

Speaking to the Herald in July, Ponsonby Business Association general manager Viv Rosenberg said the news was devastating.

“Our thoughts are with [owner] Chris [Rupe] and the team. Hopefully he will [be able to] work through it.”

Rupe was a member of the association and so it was now about “wrapping our arms around him”, Rosenberg said.

“Chris is part of the DNA of Ponsonby and we are heartbroken.”

The liquidation is estimated to be completed by February 2025.