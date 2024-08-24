Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Luke Dallow addresses SPQR rumours, new Ponsonby venture

Emma Gleason
By
Lifestyle and Travel Deputy Editor - Audience·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Hospitality veteran Luke Dallow. Photo / Janna Dixon

Hospitality veteran Luke Dallow. Photo / Janna Dixon

THREE FACTS

  • Famous Auckland restaurant SPQR closed its doors on July 12 after going into liquidation.
  • Ponsonby has seen several new eateries open this year, including San Ray and Bodega.
  • Today Luke Dallow cleared up speculation about his new venture in the neighbourhood and return to hospitality.

Its doors are shut but the future of SPQR looms large over its Ponsonby Rd spot.

With a prime location on the main drag - where its famous street-front seating was coveted right

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle