Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Luke Dallow's exit is another blow to the hospitality sector

3 minutes to read
Luke Dallow, at his Ponsonby restaurant Midnight Gardener. Dallow is exiting the hospo industry. Photo / Suppied

Luke Dallow, at his Ponsonby restaurant Midnight Gardener. Dallow is exiting the hospo industry. Photo / Suppied

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Luke Dallow's decision to quit the hospitality game will be a big shock to an industry ravaged by Covid disruption over the past two years and now in the grip of chronic inflation and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.