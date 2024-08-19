The Restaurant Association released survey results on the country’s hospitality businesses in July, finding that they were reporting lower revenue, fewer customers, and greater strain on their mental health.
A total of 78% of businesses in Auckland and 76% throughout New Zealand reported having “worse or significantly worse” revenue compared to last year, with a drop in customer numbers cited as the biggest issue.
Many business owners remain pessimistic about the industry’s future, with 42% of Auckland businesses and 31% nationwide expecting conditions to “deteriorate” over the coming year.
Treasured restaurants throughout the city’s hospitality sector have closed over the past year, which Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said are “stark reminders of the challenges currently confronting the hospitality sector”.
“Many of these establishments serve as cornerstones of our community, hosting countless special occasions and launching the careers of many in our industry.”
Bidois echoed a similar statement to patrons, encouraging them to support local hospitality, “whether it’s dining out, ordering takeout, or simply stopping by for a coffee”.
On a positive note, Bidois said that despite the challenging environment for employers, “bright spots” still shined in Auckland’s hospitality sector.
“The recent drop in interest rates has provided a bit of hope, and while the mantra for many is to ‘survive until 2025’, the industry remains resilient and optimistic,” Bidois told the Herald.
“We’re seeing some businesses buck the trend and perform well, particularly those in neighbourhood locations or with strong takeaway offerings ... proving that even in tough times, there’s room for success in our industry.”
While we wait for better days ahead, now’s the time to look back on some of the iconic restaurants that have closed in 2024, honouring the city’s lost gems.
Madame George
Serving up Peruvian cuisine on Karangahape Road for more than eight years, Madame George was a modern restaurant where “local products and producers” were celebrated and innovative dining experiences were tested.
The sunny establishment opened in 2015 and was a frequent place for lawyers and corporates to head to for a midday bite, with an indoor-outdoor terrace making it the perfect spot to dine and drink.
After nearly 10 years in business, Pilkingtons’ owners Paul and Vanessa Lomax announced they would not be renewing their lease, setting their venue’s final date for July 31.
“From the laughter and celebrations to everything in between, Pilkingtons has been more than just a venue for us, it’s been a place where our customers, friends, and family have enjoyed special moments and memories have been created,” the owners wrote on Instagram.
“To everyone who walked through our doors, laughed, toasted, and celebrated with us, thank you. Your support and love have meant the world to us,” they added in a separate post.
Rupe said he was “really sorry for the current situation” and asked customers to “spread your patronage around other locally owned hospo businesses and show your support for the challenging but highly rewarding job they do”.
Love Exposure
Love Exposure’s pastel green exterior is instantly recognisable on Dominion Rd.
With neon light once streaming out of the eatery’s doors, the Mount Eden store has been closed since at least July with social media pages going inactive.
An online search reveals the restaurant is “temporarily closed”, although eagle-eyed Aucklanders recently shared on Reddit that the interior has been completely gutted.
Customers have left comments on their posts asking whether the eatery would return.
One said on Facebook that they made the journey from Pōkeno to dine in before finding out it was closed with the venue “completely stripped”.
Conch Kitchen and Bar
The record store-turned-Latin Caribbean-inspired restaurant established itself on Ponsonby Rd 26 years ago, and the cantina was well-known for dishing out delicious South American food and great beats to its patrons.
Cole spent two months in the United States sampling the country’s diverse barbecue cuisine, bringing his experiences back home and opening the Grey Lynn establishment that sold the only fresh barbecue in central Auckland.
On April 16, Cole posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, saying “the restaurant is temporarily closed whilst we decide on the direction to be taken for the coming year”.
Cole said he was taking a break from “the nightmare this industry has become” and would close the restaurant indefinitely.
Cole did note that Smokin Cole would make a return “to serve all of its loyal regulars, new [and] old”.
Omni
Omni, a yakitori and natural wine restaurant on Dominion Rd, showcased a Japanese-influenced menu paired with a comprehensive list of natural and biodynamic wines.
For four years, the yakitori wine bar delighted regulars and newcomers with its eclectic menu, but in April, owners John Yip and Jamie Yeon announced they would close the restaurant as they turned their focus towards a “very special project”.
“After four wonderful years, we have decided to step away from Omni at the end of next month, with the restaurant to close on the 1st of June,” the team wrote on Instagram.
“The vision for Omni was always to bring something special to Auckland, we wanted to serve delicious food & drinks, have it be energetic, accessible and for our guests to be able to let their hair down.”
“A massive thank you to our amazing past and present staff, we love you!”
The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. The podcast is presented by Chelsea Daniels, an Auckland-based journalist with a background in world news and crime/justice reporting who joined NZME in 2016.