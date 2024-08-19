A total of 78% of businesses in Auckland and 76% throughout New Zealand reported having “worse or significantly worse” revenue compared to last year, with a drop in customer numbers cited as the biggest issue.

Many business owners remain pessimistic about the industry’s future, with 42% of Auckland businesses and 31% nationwide expecting conditions to “deteriorate” over the coming year.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said recent closures across the city "exemplify the harsh reality many businesses are facing".

Treasured restaurants throughout the city’s hospitality sector have closed over the past year, which Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said are “stark reminders of the challenges currently confronting the hospitality sector”.

“Many of these establishments serve as cornerstones of our community, hosting countless special occasions and launching the careers of many in our industry.”

In July, Vivace restaurant made its second plea to the public in less than a year, asking people to support their favourite establishments during the economic downturn.

Bidois echoed a similar statement to patrons, encouraging them to support local hospitality, “whether it’s dining out, ordering takeout, or simply stopping by for a coffee”.

On a positive note, Bidois said that despite the challenging environment for employers, “bright spots” still shined in Auckland’s hospitality sector.

“The recent drop in interest rates has provided a bit of hope, and while the mantra for many is to ‘survive until 2025’, the industry remains resilient and optimistic,” Bidois told the Herald.

“We’re seeing some businesses buck the trend and perform well, particularly those in neighbourhood locations or with strong takeaway offerings ... proving that even in tough times, there’s room for success in our industry.”

While we wait for better days ahead, now’s the time to look back on some of the iconic restaurants that have closed in 2024, honouring the city’s lost gems.

K Rd favourite Madame George closed this month, with the owner saying the economic conditions had made it 'impossible' to continue.

Madame George

Serving up Peruvian cuisine on Karangahape Road for more than eight years, Madame George was a modern restaurant where “local products and producers” were celebrated and innovative dining experiences were tested.

On August 6, Madame George’s owner Pablo Arrasco Paz said the restaurant’s team could no longer keep the business afloat, announcing with “a heavy heart” that it was “impossible” to operate amid the downturn.

“After eight years of serving our K Rd community with passion and dedication, the current economic downturn has made it impossible for us to continue,” Arrasco Paz wrote on Instagram.

Arrasco Paz thanked the restaurant’s suppliers and customers, and paid tribute to past and present staff members who helped shape Madame George’s “unforgettable legacy”.

“While it is time for us to take our final bow, we carry with us cherished memories of the laughter, friendship, delicious meals and fun cocktails that defined our time together,“ the post said.

The interior of Pilkingtons on Shortland St. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Pilkingtons Restaurant and Bar

Pilkingtons was one of those go-to destinations on Shortland Street.

The sunny establishment opened in 2015 and was a frequent place for lawyers and corporates to head to for a midday bite, with an indoor-outdoor terrace making it the perfect spot to dine and drink.

After nearly 10 years in business, Pilkingtons’ owners Paul and Vanessa Lomax announced they would not be renewing their lease, setting their venue’s final date for July 31.

“From the laughter and celebrations to everything in between, Pilkingtons has been more than just a venue for us, it’s been a place where our customers, friends, and family have enjoyed special moments and memories have been created,” the owners wrote on Instagram.

“To everyone who walked through our doors, laughed, toasted, and celebrated with us, thank you. Your support and love have meant the world to us,” they added in a separate post.

The sun has set on Ponsonby Road institution SPQR. Photo / Alex Burton

SPQR

On July 12, SPQR owner Chris Rupe acknowledged that the landmark Ponsonby restaurant had been placed into liquidation the day before and was no longer trading.

Originally a motorcycle repair shop before undergoing a high-end refurbishment, the restaurant quickly evolved into a must-visit location when it opened in 1992.

An institution in the city’s culinary scene, SPQR was one of Auckland’s most widely recognised restaurants and hosted celebrities from Mick Jagger to Duran Duran.

After 32 years of entertaining diners, the company that owned SPQR now owes more than $2 million to creditors, the first liquidator’s report revealed.

Rupe said he was “really sorry for the current situation” and asked customers to “spread your patronage around other locally owned hospo businesses and show your support for the challenging but highly rewarding job they do”.

Love Exposure has been closed since July with no explanation as to why. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Love Exposure

Love Exposure’s pastel green exterior is instantly recognisable on Dominion Rd.

The restaurant, which served up Asian street food to punters, was described as “something that looks like a Britney Spears concert” when Herald food critic Kim Knight visited back in 2016.

With neon light once streaming out of the eatery’s doors, the Mount Eden store has been closed since at least July with social media pages going inactive.

An online search reveals the restaurant is “temporarily closed”, although eagle-eyed Aucklanders recently shared on Reddit that the interior has been completely gutted.

Customers have left comments on their posts asking whether the eatery would return.

One said on Facebook that they made the journey from Pōkeno to dine in before finding out it was closed with the venue “completely stripped”.

Conch Kitchen and Bar closed suddenly in March. Photo / Natalie Slade

Conch Kitchen and Bar

The record store-turned-Latin Caribbean-inspired restaurant established itself on Ponsonby Rd 26 years ago, and the cantina was well-known for dishing out delicious South American food and great beats to its patrons.

In 2013, the Conch Records collective decided to morph the premises into Conch Kitchen and Bar, continuing to host regular pop-up vinyl sales while offering cheap beers and authentic dishes.

First renting the site in 1998, the owners suddenly announced they would be having their final day of trading on March 28.

“Bless all who sailed in her, thank you,” they wrote.

Homeland was located in Wynyard Quarter, recently closing after the landlord sold the land the food hub was housed in. Photo / Madeleine Crutchley

Homeland

Peter Gordon and co-founder Alastair Carruthers launched the bespoke food hub in November 2020 when the Kiwi chef returned to Aotearoa amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Homeland housed a restaurant focused on being local and sustainable, as well as a cooking school where public and private classes were held, and a fresh produce shop.

After three-and-a-half years in business, Homeland was forced to close its doors after its landlords sold the premises to a major property developer.

The restaurant closed on April 28 and cooking school classes ended in July, and it is understood the owners are unable to find a suitable venue to relocate to.

However, Homeland’s website is still holding onto hope, with a banner explaining they have closed “until we find new premises”.

The Lord of the Fries branch on K Road is one of several to close earlier this year. Photo / Instagram @lordofthefries.nz

Lord of the Fries

Australian vegan fast-food chain Lord of the Fries opened its first New Zealand store on Auckland’s Queen St in 2016.

Co-owners Bruce and Braksho Craig expanded the franchise nationwide, opening three stores in Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown.

But on April 20, they announced they’d be waving goodbye to the K Rd and Wellington stores the following day on Facebook while revealing plans to move to Australia to take on “grandparent duties”.

The same day, BusinessDesk reported that the New Zealand franchiser had gone into liquidation.

The Snickel Lane outlet in Auckland’s CBD also quietly closed over the same period.

The Melbourne-based franchise’s Botany store and Christchurch store remain open under different owners.

Smokin Cole BBQ in Grey Lynn has been closed indefinitely. Photo / Smokin Cole BBQ

Smokin Cole BBQ

Smokin Cole BBQ’s owner Croydon Cole had been running the American barbecue joint since December 2019.

Cole spent two months in the United States sampling the country’s diverse barbecue cuisine, bringing his experiences back home and opening the Grey Lynn establishment that sold the only fresh barbecue in central Auckland.

On April 16, Cole posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, saying “the restaurant is temporarily closed whilst we decide on the direction to be taken for the coming year”.

Cole said he was taking a break from “the nightmare this industry has become” and would close the restaurant indefinitely.

Cole did note that Smokin Cole would make a return “to serve all of its loyal regulars, new [and] old”.

Yakitori restaurant Omni is no longer trading, with the owners now working on a "very special project". Photo / Alex Burton

Omni

Omni, a yakitori and natural wine restaurant on Dominion Rd, showcased a Japanese-influenced menu paired with a comprehensive list of natural and biodynamic wines.

For four years, the yakitori wine bar delighted regulars and newcomers with its eclectic menu, but in April, owners John Yip and Jamie Yeon announced they would close the restaurant as they turned their focus towards a “very special project”.

“After four wonderful years, we have decided to step away from Omni at the end of next month, with the restaurant to close on the 1st of June,” the team wrote on Instagram.

“The vision for Omni was always to bring something special to Auckland, we wanted to serve delicious food & drinks, have it be energetic, accessible and for our guests to be able to let their hair down.”

“A massive thank you to our amazing past and present staff, we love you!”

Omni’s last trading day was on June 2, although diners can look forward to knowing Yip and Yeon have something else in the works.

Tiger Burger's menu was a fusion between Western street food and South Korean cuisine.

Tiger Burger

A fusion between Western street food and South Korean cuisine, Tiger Burger sold hearty burgers, tasty sides, and a drinks list filled with the classics.

Favourites like the Gang Jeong Burger and the Kimcheese Burger were iconic inclusions on the creative menu.

First opening in 2016 in Grey Lynn, Tiger Burger opened a second outlet on Dominion Rd in 2022.

After closing the Grey Lynn store in July last year, Tiger Burger’s owners wrote on social media on March 5 that the Dominion Rd eatery would be closing less than two weeks later.

“Join us before we close our doors on March 17th, 2024,” the owners wrote.

“As we bid farewell for now, we’ll take a break to recharge after the stressful times since Covid. Stay tuned and see you soon.”

Both of Auckland's Taco Medic outlets have shut up shop. Photo / Taco Medic Ponsonby

Taco Medic

Mexican restaurant Taco Medic quietly shut its two Queenstown stores in February, with two Auckland outlets soon following suit.

The Auckland outposts opened in 2022, beginning with a Ponsonby store in January and another on Quay St in August.

However, all four restaurants have been closed since mid-February this year, and company director Trevor Gile confirmed to local outlet Crux that the business was no longer operating.

“We thank our loyal customers for their support and it is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to admit defeat in the face of a perfect storm,” Gile told Crux in a statement.

“With food price inflation, wage inflation, and an economic slowdown that halved our sales there was just no way for us to keep delivering the product that we all love.”

Note: Not every restaurant closure in Auckland will be included in this list.

Tom Rose is a digital producer and editorial assistant for the NZ Herald who focuses on lifestyle, entertainment, and travel.

Listen to the full episode of The Front Page for more on the state of the hospitality sector.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. The podcast is presented by Chelsea Daniels, an Auckland-based journalist with a background in world news and crime/justice reporting who joined NZME in 2016.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.