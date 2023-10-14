Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Downtown Auckland restaurant Vivace issues drastic SOS for diners to return to city

Kim Knight
By
5 mins to read
Downtown Auckland restaurant Vivace needs bums on seats now, says co-owner Mandy Lusk. Photo / Getty Images

Downtown Auckland restaurant Vivace needs bums on seats now, says co-owner Mandy Lusk. Photo / Getty Images

A desperate plea from a 31-year-old downtown Auckland dining institution has raised more than $16,000 from customers since Tuesday.

Vivace restaurant issued a drastic SOS asking diners to buy into a voucher pledge scheme to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand