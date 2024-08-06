No one was answering the restaurant’s phone tonight.

The restaurant’s website advertised it was where modern Peruvian flavours met a passion for local produce and innovative dining experiences.

“We have shared countless moments of joy, growth, + resilience with our loyal customers, + we are grateful for their unwavering support,” Arrasco Paz said.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to all our exceptional suppliers for their support + partnership over the years.”

Fang Wei (interior designer) and Pablo Arrasco Paz (architect and owner/operator of Madame George). Photo / Babiche Martens

Arrasco Paz also acknowledged all past and present staff members who helped shaped Madame George’s “unforgettable legacy”.

“While it is time for us to take our final bow, we carry with us cherished memories of the laughter, friendship, delicious meals + fun cocktails that defined our time together,’ the post continued.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey; you have made it truly unforgettable.”

The restaurant’s demise is the latest in a string of high profile eatery closures on the back of tough economic conditions and a cost of living crisis.

Ponsonby Rd stalwart SPQR closed its doors last month after being placed into liquidation.

Chapel Bar in Ponsonby went into receivership last month before being bought by Kyle Anderson.

Peter Gordon’s Auckland waterfront restaurant Homeland announced in March it was closing after falling victim to a new development in the area.

And Auckland restaurant Cotto shut down with no warning in late 2023 after five years in business.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.