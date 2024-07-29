Ponsonby’s Chapel Bar & Bistro gets new owner, receiver says it’s a ‘good outcome’

He said he helped build the bar some 20 years ago.

Previously, he co-owned 45% of the company alongside former director Craig Anderson, who also owned 45%, according to Companies Office records. Luke and Amanda Dallow owned 5% each.

“There were different Andersons involved. They weren’t related in any way. Craig Anderson had been the director some time before, and is not involved,” receiver Digby Noyce said today.

Craig Anderson was the major owner and sole director of Auckland’s Karangahape Rd restaurant Cotto and the Leigh Sawmill restaurant north of Auckland, which both entered liquidation in March over unpaid taxes.

Noyce said the changes in recent weeks and Kyle Anderson taking over led to a positive result.

He said Kyle and Deborah Anderson lent money to the bar’s previous holding company Ponsonby Road Holdings last year, but the company did not pay that money back.

Noyce said the change of ownership happened in much the same way as would happen if a company owed a bank money, could not pay the money back, and the bank enforced its security.

“It would have been exactly the same and in fact [Kyle] has paid back the bank as well.

“It’s always good to have people continuing to be employed,” Noyce added.

“The buyer has bought the assets of that business, yes, and is continuing to operate the business. It’s been very straightforward.

“In the end, it’s a good outcome with it carrying on trading.”

He previously said in the matter of Chapel’s receivership, Kyle Anderson was a secured creditor.

Chapel kept operating after Noyce was appointed to Ponsonby Road Holdings by Kyle Anderson and Deborah Anderson.

The broader hospitality sector, and Ponsonby Rd, have faced some challenging times lately.

After a fatal shooting near Chapel Bar in May, two bar staff went to attend to the victim.

Several Ponsonby Rd shopkeepers last week told RNZ rising rental prices were hurting their businesses, and restaurant SPQR was placed into liquidation earlier this month.



