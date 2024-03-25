Peter Gordon’s Homeland restaurant to close its doors

Kiwi chef Peter Gordon will close the doors on his Homeland restaurant.

Auckland CBD waterfront restaurant Homeland will close its doors after falling victim to a major new development in the area.

Celebrated Kiwi chef Peter Gordon runs the restaurant, which also boasts a cooking school.

Homeland’s 34 staff were informed of the decision to close up last night.

In an email to customers, Homeland said: “We didn’t expect our landlord selling the site to a property developer that doesn’t see Homeland in its vision. It is renovating our building, beginning huge construction works around us and won’t renew our lease.”

Homeland said it had been looking for another site but was unsuccessful.

The proposal is to close the dining room on April 28, while the cooking school will run public and private classes until around July 26.

A final decision is due to be made this week after feedback has been received from staff.

Homeland must vacate the building by mid-August.

Homeland is located at 11 Westhaven Drive, which is owned by Cracker Bay Holdings whose director is Chris Meehan, the head of NZX-listed Winton Land.

The Herald has previously reported on Meehan’s huge plans for the area including a $750 million retirement village and redevelopment of part of Wynyard Quarter’s waterfront edge.

As part of this plan, 11 Westhaven Drive will be refurbished. Winton Land will move its offices into this block and lease out commercial space.

Gordon’s Homeland restaurant and cooking school are currently on the ground floor.

Gordon, who has run restaurants in London, New York and Istanbul, returned to New Zealand amid the Covid-19 pandemic and established Homeland.

Gordon was born in Whanganui and is Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāi Tahu. He is often called the Godfather of Fusion.

Homeland was originally Mantells On the Water at Pier 21.

