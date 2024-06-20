30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

The New Zealand franchisor of vegan fast-food restaurant business Lord of the Fries has gone into liquidation.

Corporate Restructuring’s Victoria Toon was appointed as liquidator of Chip Lord NZ on June 12. Lord of the Fries launched its first New Zealand site in October 2016 on Auckland’s Queen St.

The original restaurants started trading in 2005 in Melbourne.

Five other companies, including Chip Lord Queenstown and Chip Lord Wellington, also went into liquidation along with the franchisor.

Read more on BusinessDesk here.



